Ranking Every Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

With the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, it's once again clear that the black and yellow brand produces some of the best overall product in WWE. Even with this particular NXT not being the brand's strongest TakeOver of all time, the show was still enjoyable from the opening bell to the final one.

Between its well constructed matches and even better shaped storylines, WWE's third brand is still king to many of its fans. NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 offered us a quality card with a star-studded main event that could rival nearly any NXT TakeOver special event in recent memory.

With that said, it's time to rank every bout on the 5 match card.

#5 NXT's Xia Li makes quick work of Mercedes Martinez

Credit: WWE

Although this match is ranked last on this list, this does not insinuate that this was a bad match by any stretch of the imagination. Although it was the shortest match on the card at just under 8 minutes, the bout served it's purpose as a showcase for Xia Li, who was facing her most challenging competition to date in the veteran Mercedes Martinez. While also introducing a new chapter in the Tian Sha storyline in NXT.

The match was built around the story of Li exacting revenge on Martinez for handing her a loss over four years ago during the opening rounds of the first Mae Young classic tournament. Li's goal was to try and rid herself of the shame of the "embarrassing loss" and that this new and more dangerous Xia Li would set the record straight.

The match began with Li inflicting a firm offensive assault on Martinez, specifically attacking her ribs and midsection that had been targeted in recent attacks by Li on NXT. The match turned slightly in Martinez's favor when Li missed a big kick on the outside.

Two of the toughest around look to deliver the punishment as @RealMMartinez clashes with @XiaWWE at #NXTTakeOver In Your House! pic.twitter.com/tNv6ZNKf8z — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021

Li kicked the ring post instead of Martienz; thus injuring her right leg and neutralizing one of the most dangerous features of Li's arsenal. However this was short lived, as a Cyclone Kick by Li out of nowhere would seal Martinez's fate, with Li getting a pin-fall victory.

The most interesting part of the segment took place after the final bell had rung. Xia Li instructed fellow Tian Sha member Boa to get her a steel chair, to continue her assault on Martinez. Martinez managed to fight off both Li and Boa, but would eventually find herself staring face to face with Mei Ying, the mysterious leader of the group, who would eventually toss Martienz off the entrance ramp.

What this match ultimately means for Tian Sha and their future in NXT isn't quite clear yet. What is clear, however, is that Xia Li's stock is only rising and it wouldn't be surprising if we saw her in a NXT Women's Championship match sometime in the not so distant future.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush