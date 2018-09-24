Ranking every SmackDown GM from worst to best

Paige will be in charge of SmackDown for its 1000th episode

The on-screen authority figure role is a staple of modern WWE story-telling. Whether it's a fair and equal babyface GM, or a cruel and manipulative heel GM, the role is never too far away from one of the WWE's biggest storylines.

Since 2001, SmackDown has had a total of nine general managers, all of which brought something totally different to the table.

Of course, the GM doesn't actually possess any power within the WWE but from a Kayfabe perspective, the role is one of the most important in the company.

With SmackDown gearing up for its 1000th episode in a few short weeks, let's take a look back at all nine previous SmackDown GMs, and rank them from worst to best.

#9 John Laurinaitis

Laurinaitis was one of the least popular authority figures in WWE history

Remember when a team of wrestlers led by John Laurinaitis defeated a team led by Teddy Long at WrestleMania 28 to give Laurinaitis control of SmackDown? No, of course, you don't, you've probably done your best to forget it over the last six years.

Laurinaitis is best remembered for his run as Raw GM, but he also had a brief run in charge of SmackDown for three months in 2012 as well.

Laurinaitis did absolutely nothing of note during his run on SmackDown and was removed from his position at No Way Out when John Cena defeated The Big show in a cage match.

