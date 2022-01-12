Ranking every version of Brock Lesnar - from The Next Big Thing to The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar, a bonafide legend, has accomplished various feats throughout his WWE career. Many fans may rightfully insert him into their Top Five of all time.

The Beast Incarnate is now a six-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble Match Winner, and also a King of the Ring. Even rivals like John Cena acknowledge him as the greatest of all time.

Starting out as The Next Big Thing, Lesnar has come a long way to become The Conqueror.

Here, we will rank all three versions of Brock Lesnar. These rankings are purely based on the opinion of the writer, but do let us know your ranking in the comments section!

#3. Brock Lesnar - The Babyface Beast (2021-present)

This version of Brock Lesnar first appeared at the 2021 WWE SummerSlam, where he confronted Roman Reigns and later assaulted John Cena.

Unique in every way, the look now showcases a beard, ponytail, and overalls. For the first time, fans can hear him talking in every promo. Most importantly, this persona is a babyface rather than the heel he has been for the majority of his career.

The Beast is stronger than ever, and he proved this at WWE Day 1 by defeating Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Big E, and Kevin Owens in a fatal five-way match to win his sixth WWE Title. It is safe to say that WrestleMania 38 will feature him facing a strong opponent.

This version is undoubtedly Lesnar's most entertaining, but it occupies the third spot as it is yet to reach its true potential.

#2. Brock Lesnar - The Next Big Thing (2002-04)

This character was the introduction of Brock Lesnar to the WWE Universe. After he dominated Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE decided to call him to the main roster.

Lesnar debuted as a heel alongside Paul Heyman and was one of the fastest to climb the WWE ladder. He became the youngest champion in history at age 25. He became a three-time WWE Champion in less than three years since his debut. He also won the King of the Ring tournament and the 2003 Royal Rumble.

During this tenure, he defeated legends like The Rock, Kurt Angle, and The Undertaker in dominating fashion. This era showcased the best physique of the former Universal Champion. However, this was a rather short run, occupying the second position in this list.

#1. Brock Lesnar - The Beast Incarnate (2012-2020)

This persona has defined The Conqueror for the majority of his pro wrestling career. He ruled the WWE landscape alongside his advocate, Paul Heyman.

The era also gave birth to the popular chant 'Suplex City', after he hit John Cena with a whopping 13 german suplexes in a single match. He engaged in amazing storylines with the likes of Triple H, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

Lesnar won multiple WWE and Universal Championships during this run. He also became the first man to ever defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Although fans had protested since he was a part-timer, his 503-day Universal Title reign is one of the most remarkable in WWE history. This version of Lesnar became the true definition of dominance.

Which version of The Beast do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section!

Edited by Vishal Kataria