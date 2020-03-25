Ranking every WrestleMania of the past decade: Part II (5 to 1)

With the WWE Network being made free, these shows could make for some fun viewing during this trying time.

Some of the greatest WrestleManias in history happened in the 2010s.

Some of the greatest 'Manias ever happened in the last decade.

WrestleMania is the biggest spectacle in sports and entertainment, with a consistent and high level of production and beauty. But the sights and sounds of the Show of Shows is not the biggest factor in what makes it great.

A good WrestleMania is made up of so many elements.

The main event matches should be big enough to headline such an event, while there should be a balance throughout the entire card, in terms of good action and logical storytelling.

Aside from all that, the key component that determines the success of a WrestleMania are those special moments, and how many of them connect with the WWE Universe.

While the quality of the first WrestleMania of this decade is in serious doubt, we can look at the past decade of WrestleManias fondly. There were some excellent editions of the 'Show of Shows'.

Here are the five greatest WrestleManias of the 2010s ranked, from decent to simply excellent. Part 1 of the same can be read here.

#5 WrestleMania 28 (2012)

Simply legendary.

If you look at the balance of the WrestleMania 28 match card, you might not think this was that good of an event. The undercard was so painfully average, that the first four matches were all completed in less than an hour.

The standout moment from Hour 1 was the 18-second debacle that was Daniel Bryan's world title defeat to Sheamus. Luckily though, despite the undercard, WrestleMania 28 was strongly held by two massive pillars, three if you count CM Punk vs Chris Jericho.

The Undertaker took on Triple H inside Hell in a Cell, with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee, with the match being dubbed as the 'End of an Era'. It was one of the most dramatic and emotional matches in WrestleMania history, ending with the Deadman going 20-0 at the Show of Shows.

But the biggest selling point of this show was the mega match between John Cena and The Rock, as evidenced by the year-long build. It was the biggest match in 'Mania history and helped WrestleMania 28 score the highest pay-per-view buy rate in WWE history.

On the night, Cena and Rock delivered a great match thanks in part to an extremely hot crowd. The Great One won the epic encounter, one that was better than it's sequel a year later.

