Ranking every premiere week wrestling show; the best and worst of AEW and WWE

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 719 // 07 Oct 2019, 03:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE SmackDown and AEW have huge premieres

This week in pro wrestling has certainly been a wild and entertaining ride, as WWE dubbed its programming "premiere week", and All Elite Wrestling launched its Dynamite show on TNT, effectively starting the Wednesday Night Wars with WWE's NXT brand.

The saying "it's a great time to be a wrestling fan" was certainly proved this week, with WWE offering three great shows in Raw, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown, and AEW hitting a big home run with the premiere of Dynamite on TNT.

Each show had its distinct look and feel, offered its unique presentation of pro wrestling, and scored big with surprises and great matches to entertain virtually every type of wrestling fan.

Given the above, let's rank all four new pro wrestling "premieres" this week, and see how each show fared in its respective night.

#5. WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and The Fiend.

Over the past several months, rumors have indicated that WWE intends to present Raw and Friday Night SmackDown as two very distinct and different shows, and those rumors appear to be very true given this week's season premiere of Raw and the premiere of SmackDown on FOX.

Premiere week kicked off with Monday Night Raw, and the show featured another bizarre Firefly Funhouse segment, an appearance from The Fiend, and a climax featuring Bobby Lashley and Lana returning to WWE TV and revealing they are now an on-screen "couple."

The main thing WWE Raw proved this week is that the once-dubbed "flagship" show in WWE will be the "sports entertainment" product, leaving the more in-ring and sports-oriented products to NXT and SmackDown.

If you are a fan of "sports entertainment", then Raw is the show for you, as it had a great balance of good in-ring wrestling and some of the more over-the-top storytelling that both WWE and Paul Heyman are great at.

1 / 4 NEXT