Ranking every Goldberg match since his 2016 WWE return

Goldberg is one of the greatest stars in WWE history. He signed with WCW before 2003, and left after it was taken over by WWE. He was only signed for a year as WWE feared fans would not lap him up due to him being the flagbearer of WCW.

Goldberg made his WWE debut in 2003 and was booked as an unstoppable monster. His massive stature intimidated every superstar in the locker room. He won championships throughout his career.

In 2004, he left the promotion to pursue a career as an actor. In 2016, the Hall of Famer made his return to WWE, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy. He confronted Brock Lesnar following his return. His matches have been a treat to watch since his return.

Goldberg has been a two-time Universal Champion since 2016. He has feuded with Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Bobby Lashley, and many more following his return. Let's rank Goldberg's matches since 2016 from worst to best.

#11. Goldberg vs. The Undertaker – WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Goldberg and The Undertaker faced off at Super ShowDown 2019. This was a disappointing match filled with botches. The Undertaker wasn't in the best shape for this bout. It was also reported that Goldberg suffered a concussion before the match.

During the match, Goldberg's head hit the ring post, and he started bleeding. Later, Goldberg hit a Jackhammer on The Undertaker but smacked him in the head, nearly ending his career. The Undertaker won the disastrous match with a botched Chokeslam.

After the match, The Undertaker's disappointment was visible on his face. Many WWE Hall of Famers claimed this match to be the worst match of the year.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh