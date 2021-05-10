Ranking the last five WWE Backlash main events

WWE Backlash is just around the corner. WWE has named the 2021 edition of the pay-per-view WrestleMania Backlash. However, the event has been around for a long time.

It's one of WWE's more dependable pay-per-views that they have often come back to. Over the years, plenty of iconic matches have taken place at the event.

This year's event will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Cesaro. Meanwhile, the WWE Championship will be up for grabs in a Triple Threat match between Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman. Bianca Belair will also defend her title against Bayley, while Rhea Ripley attempts to hold off both Asuka and Charlotte.

Unfortunately taking place without an audience present, WrestleMania Backlash will still look to live up to its own legacy.

The following are the main events of the last five editions of the pay-per-view, ranked from worst to best. The event was skipped for a few years, so this list will include the last five times WWE has broadcasted it.

#5 WWE Backlash 2017: Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton (c) in a WWE Championship match

Randy Orton faced Jinder Mahal in a match at WWE Backlash 2017 that would change the face of the Blue brand.

WWE management favored Mahal with a sudden push at the time. Such a push saw him qualify for a WWE Championship match against Randy Orton. The Viper was the champion at the time while Mahal was backed by the Singh Brothers.

Mahal's entourage proved to be critical. During the match, thanks to interference and distractions from the two Singh Brothers, Orton found himself in trouble. Mahal had a new physique and was looking better than ever. Orton had his hands full in the ring, but he also needed eyes in the back of his head thanks to Mahal's allies.

In the end, Orton lost the match, and Jinder Mahal came away as the new WWE Champion. He also became the first-ever wrestler of Indian origin to win the title.

While the match was entertaining, it does not compare to the other ones on this list.

