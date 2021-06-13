Ranking all of Roman Reigns' WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Roman Reigns has been around WWE for a long time. The WWE Universal Champion has been particularly dominant over the last year since his return at the 2020 SummerSlam event.

Heading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Roman Reigns is once against set for a match inside the demonic Hell in a Cell structure. This year, he will face Rey Mysterio in the match after he attacked Dominik and punished the young wrestler during their tag team title match against The Usos.

Mysterio had enough of Reigns' interference and on this week's episode of SmackDown, attacked the star with a kendo stick, while demanding a match against him inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Reigns accepted the challenge, and the two stars are set to face each other at the event.

Roman Reigns has been a part of four Hell in a Cell matches so far. The following are his matches inside the structure ranked from worst to best.

#4 Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman facing each other inside the Hell in a Cell structure. What more could a wrestling fan want?

Well, a finish to the match?

When Reigns faced Strowman inside the structure for the WWE Universal Championship, the match had all the ingredients to be one of the best of all time. The physical nature of the two wrestlers' offense perfectly suited the structure. On top of that, Mick Foley was the guest referee.

The match started off well enough, but things didn't go too well. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler had a brawl with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley on top of the cell. Rollins and Ziggler ended up falling through the table. As if that was not overbooked enough, Brock Lesnar showed up, kicked the cell door open, went into the Cell and destroyed both Strowman and Reigns.

Mick Foley was taken out by Heyman spraying something in his eyes, and the replacement referee called off the match thanks to the interference.

A Hell in a Cell match ending in "No Contest" is never a good idea - something that Seth Rollins would find out the following year.

#3 Roman Reigns vs Rusev

Roman Reigns defended his United States Championship against Rusev inside the Hell in a Cell structure after having won it at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. He was successful in his defense in an extremely entertaining match.

The only issue surrounding the match was that it was at the height of the time when fans loved to hate everything about Roman Reigns.

The match itself had some fun spots with Rusev locking the Accolade in with the help of a chain, but Reigns would get out of it and won the bout with a spear.

#2 Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns wins a hell of a Hell In A Cell match against Bray Wyatt. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/sz8m82MaJF — AttitudeOfAggression (@AttitudeAgg) October 26, 2015

Roman Reigns faced Bray Wyatt amidst his rivalry with The Wyatt Family. The feud started when Reigns failed to win the Money in the Bank ladder match thanks to an interference by Wyatt. As if that wasn't enough, Reigns lost to Wyatt when he faced him at Battleground thanks to interference from Luke Harper. The feud went on and Reigns faced Bray Wyatt in a Hell in a Cell match.

The match was extremely violent and both superstars got their moves in. It was one of the best matches that Reigns was a part of early in his WWE career. He ended up hitting a huge spear on Wyatt to get the win.

#1 Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

Ratio’d by Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. https://t.co/5mvZsDVpcT pic.twitter.com/qz5DhX5yO7 — Jake (@JetsandWrasslin) November 26, 2020

Jey Uso faced Roman Reigns in what was by far the best Hell in a Cell match that The Tribal Chief has been a part of in WWE.

For the first time ever, last year, Jey Uso was looking like a bonafide main-event singles star. The result was predictable as everyone knew Roman would win. On top of it being inside the Hell in a Cell structure, it was an "I Quit" match. The loser would have to submit to the winner.

Jey Uso came out looking determined and, despite taking the beating of a lifetime, refused to give in to Roman Reigns. He continued to survive and give as good as he got.

However, things changed when Jimmy Uso made his way into the ring. Seeing that Jey would not quit for himself, Reigns locked Jimmy in a Guillotine Choke, after apparently crying at what he was forced to do to his family.

The storytelling surrounding the match was at another level altogether. The only reason Jey quit was because for once, it was his brother that was suffering and not himself.

The match remains one of the finest in the history of the structure and the storytelling made Roman Reigns an even bigger star, especially as he was felicitated by Afa and Sika after the win.

Which of Roman Reigns' various Hell in a Cell matches is his best? Do you think Rey Mysterio has a shot at dethroning the Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comment section below!

Edited by Arjun