Ranking Seth Rollins' 5 best WWE WrestleMania matches 

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is one of the best in-ring performers on the WWE roster today. The SmackDown Savior has been a part of numerous WrestleMania moments throughout his WWE career to date.

Seth Rollins has a lengthy list of accomplishments in WWE, some of which were achieved at WrestleMania events through the years. The Messiah is a former WWE Champion, Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion. Rollins was also the winner of the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match and the 2014 Money in the Bank ladder match.

During his WWE career, Seth Rollins has competed at seven WrestleMania events. The list of opponents that Rollins has squared off against on the grandest stage of them all reads as a who's who of WWE legends, icons and Hall of Famers.

Let's take a closer look at Seth Rollins 5 best WrestleMania matches.

#5 Seth Rollins vs Triple H (WWE WrestleMania 33)

Seth Rollins faced off against his former mentor Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 33

Triple H took Seth Rollins under his wing in 2014 when The Architect betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, turning on The Shield in the process. Triple H convinced Rollins to betray his friends and become the "golden child" of The Authority. The move was a success for Seth Rollins, who eventually became a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

However, all that changed in August 2016. During a Fatal-4 Way Elimination match for the WWE Universal Championship on Monday Night RAW, Triple H turned on his former protege. The Game pedigreed Seth Rollins and allowed Kevin Owens to become the Universal Champion. This led to a face turn for Rollins on WWE television for the first time since 2014.

After chasing The Game for months, Seth Rollins finally got the opportunity to face Triple H in a match at WrestleMania 33. However, due to a vicious attack by the debuting Samoa Joe, Rollins sustained a potentially serious knee injury.

In order to ensure WWE wasn't liable for any further injury to Rollins' knee, Seth Rollins agreed to make his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 33 a non-unsanctioned match. After an excellent back and forth encounter, Seth Rollins was able to defeat his former mentor and put his past sins as a member of The Authority to rest.

