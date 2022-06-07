Seth Rollins' matches inside Hell in a Cell ranked from worst to best

Seth Rollins and Hell in a Cell have had a complicated relationship over the years. There have been some dizzying highs and some soul-crushing lows for him inside Satan's Structure.

Seth Rollins wrote the latest chapter of his association with the iconic match when he faced Cody Rhodes inside the structure at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. The two tore the house down despite Rhodes nursing a serious injury and weaved together a main event for the ages.

Last Sunday saw The Visionary wrestle the fifth Hell in a Cell match of his WWE career. He has won one, lost three, and had one end in a referee stoppage (ugh). While his record inside The Devil's Playground is not the best, there is no denying that he has always looked like an elite competitor inside it.

However, if you want to know which of his efforts ranks as his best Hell in a Cell match, look no further. With this list, we try to rank all of Seth Rollins' Hell in a Cell matches.

#5. Seth Rollins (c) vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell 2019)

This match was a literal red flag

WWE has Michael Cole (congrats on completing 25 years with the company), and his team repeatedly shoves the rules of every match down our throats at least a million times. However, they should probably read the rules themselves first because if they had, we wouldn't have Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend at Hell in a Cell 2019.

What in the world was that match? The fact that it is universally considered one of the most underwhelming matches in the company's history speaks volumes. To put it into perspective, Rollins hit a gazillion Stomps on his opponent, who no-sold them at every turn. The then-Universal Champion turned desperate and took a weapon into his hands, and everything fell apart.

The Architect hit his opponent with the said weapon (legal because it's Hell in a Cell) and was disqualified. Yes, he was disqualified in a No Disqualification match, and that too when a bigger weapon was used earlier by The Fiend. It was a comical affair and one that effectively killed any momentum both performers had. Remember the soul-crushing low we talked about? This is it.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose (Hell in a Cell 2014)

Rollins and Ambrose went to war inside and outside the cell

The previous entry was an anomaly because there are only stellar matches to go over from here on out. Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose at Hell in a Cell 2014 is an underrated match that deserves more plaudits.

Rollins and Ambrose's feud over the former breaking The Shield up spilled into the cell. Before the match, the two brawled on top of the cell and sent each other crashing down into the announce tables. The bell rang only when they managed to get into the ring.

A proper fight consisting of hard-hitting moves and personal taunts between the former brothers followed. The Lunatic Fringe finally looked like exacting his long-overdue revenge.

However, this match ranks lower than the rest because of its divisive finish, which ironically saw Bray Wyatt attack Ambrose with a Uranage Slam, allowing The Architect to pick up the victory in an underwhelming fashion.

#3. Kevin Owens (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell 2016)

Owens and Rollins' battle for the Universal Championship was a treat

Seth Rollins' face turn took place when Triple H turned on him and handed the Universal Championship to Kevin Owens. With The Game away from TV, Rollins focused on the new champion and vowed to burn his reign to the ground. They first locked horns at Clash of the Champions, where The Architect was unsuccessful.

The Visionary would get another chance at Owens, this time inside Hell in a Cell. The two men wrestled a brutal match with great spots and storytelling. However, the challenger ran into the same hurdle he failed to overcome at Clash of the Champions in Chris Jericho.

KO's best friend did everything to secure the Universal Champion in the match, including saving him from a Pedigree and pulling the referee out of the ring before what was a sure three-count. Rollins fought valiantly and almost overcame the disadvantage, but the numbers ultimately proved too much for him. It was a great bout with creative offense and near falls aplenty.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (Hell in a Cell 2022)

Before you come at as with pitchforks, hear us out. Cody Rhodes' win over Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell was one of the greatest moments in WWE history. We tip our hats to the former for wrestling through that horrific injury, and to the latter for his stellar heel work, which made us root for his opponent with all our hearts.

That being said, although Rhodes operated at the highest level possible, we can't help but feel that this match could have been even better. This is a testament to how great he and Rollins are in the ring. Ask yourself whether this contest will be remembered for wrestling or for the moment, and you'll find that it's more of the latter.

Rhodes vs. Rollins III was simply stupendous and will live in everyone's memories for a long time. It is a worthy winner, but when you look at all the Hell in a Cell matches The Architect has been a part of, there is one fight that edges this one out.

#1. Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Crown Jewel 2021)

This is that match, one which boasted better wrestling action than Rhodes vs. Rollins III. The latter smokes this one beyond belief when it comes to emotion and individual performances. However, as an out-and-out wrestling match, this Hell in a Cell contest is the Crown Jewel of this list.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins was a masterclass in just about every aspect of wrestling. The two superstars delivered brutal action, hard-hitting moves, and jaw-dropping near-falls and stitched them together with masterful storytelling. The Rated-R Superstar and The Revolutionary laughed in the face of anyone who thought that the Saudi Arabian shows didn't produce great matches.

From start to finish, Edge and Rollins didn't let up and made the crowd believe that they wanted to punish each other beyond belief. The number of weapons used and the way they were utilized meant it was about as perfect as a Hell in a Cell match could be. In the end, it was the WWE Hall of Famer who hit his opponent with his own Stomp onto a chair to pick up a fantastic win and conclude a modern classic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far