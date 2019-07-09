×
Ranking the 5 best matches in the career of Brock Lesnar 

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
932   //    09 Jul 2019, 11:06 IST

Image result for brock lesnar wwe

The current Mr. Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar takes a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe for his lack of motivation and skill, but looking back on his career, The Beast has been great for a long time.

His part-time contract and constant push means he'll always be criticised, and for that, we understand, but given how many great matches he's put on, the WWE Universe need to cut him some slack.

He's been with the WWE for over 10 years, and with a list of legendary opponents, he has had some fantastic bouts, and narrowing it down to just 5 was a lot tougher than anyone could have expected.

He may not get motivated all the time in WWE today, but Lesnar has been great for quite some time, so sit back and read along as we look back on his iconic career, and rank the top 5 matches he's ever had in WWE.

Honorable Mentions: Finn Balor (Royal Rumble 2019), Daniel Bryan (Survivor Series 2018), AJ Styles (Survivor Series 2017), The Rock (SummerSlam 2002)

#5 Kurt Angle: Smackdown Ironman Match

Image result for kurt angle vs brock lesnar smackdown ironman match

In terms of opponents, there were none better for Brock Lesnar throughout his career than Kurt Angle, and on this night, the two came together to create absolute magic. This match is considered the greatest TV match in WWE history (alongside HBK vs. John Cena), and for 60-minutes, these two fierce rivals went at it in a very physical Ironman match.

From the beginning, the two were beating the hell out of each other, with Lesnar using a chair to fall behind but gain a bigger physical advantage, and it would work perfectly for The Beast.

The action between the two friends was wrestled at a furious pace, and ultimately, Lesnar was able to hang on for the 5-4 victory in a match that any wrestling fan needs to see.

Brock Lesnar Eddie Guerrero
