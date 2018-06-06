Ranking The Best Moments of Money in the Bank PPV

From the first Mrs. Money in the Bank to SHIELD's championship night and Punk's goodbye kiss, where does each Money in the Bank, Rank?!

Money in the Bank returns to its hallowed grounds of Chicago!

From the greatest match invented in the modern era of wrestling to a pay per view that threatens to eclipse WWE's big four. Money in the Bank ever since its inception has been an anomaly in an era of mediocre gimmick based PPV's.

The event position as a primer to WWE's Summer haul has stepped up the game in ways that neither the part-time infested pre-summer could match nor the lethargy of the post-summer can challenge.

In this decade of WWE excess, the PPV named after a crash-bang style has ironically been its best and most consistent (barring maybe last years Smackdown only event).

If WWE really wants to prove its still got it despite million dollar TV deals overshadowing network events, then this event is it. After all through it's relatively young but consistent nine-year history it has produced some exhilarating moments, with each PPV having a highlight of its own.

As such, it's time to rank the moments from each Money in the Bank event!

#8 Women's Revolution; Money in the Bank 2017

The good intention for change cannot be the be all end all, execution matters as well and WWE failed its women on this night!

The first ever Women's Money in the Bank match!

This is no slight against the women in WWE (except for maybe the glory-hogging Stephanie McMahon) but rather management itself.

In an effort to appear progressive, much like the world around it trying to get a pie of a much-needed movement and commercialize it; WWE forced fed the idea of history-making events for its female wrestlers.

Thus was born the idea of the first ever women's Money in the Bank match. While excellent in conception, it's clear WWE merely means to cash in on this wave by simply producing a match with no energy and real stakes hindered by thoughtless booking.

Thanks to the help of the chinless wonder James Ellsworth, Carmella went on to win the match proving once and for all WWE has no real idea how to treat its women.

Sure a heel winning with the help of a man acts as a beautiful anti-thesis to the revolution but for a historic first, it also destroys that very notion. Historic it is, great it ain't.