Ranking the last 5 WrestleMania opening matches

Harry Kettle FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

We all love a great opening match

The Showcase of the Immortals is right around the corner and while there is still a degree of uncertainty surrounding the show and whether or not it'll take place, one thing that can't be taken away from fans are the memories of 'Manias gone by.

One of the best things about the Show of Shows, in our mind, is the first match of the night. It sets the tone for what we're going to see throughout the remainder of the evening and, more often than not, it's a slobberknocker of a bout.

Across the last five years, that has certainly been the case with all five of the examples on our list being truly great matches. Of course, some are better than others, and we want to explore why exactly that was the case as we take a trip down memory lane.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins finally toppled The Beast

Fans were caught off guard in a big way last year when it was announced that Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins was going to serve as the first match of the night. Nobody really knew whether or not that was going to be a good or a bad thing, but one thing was for sure: it was going to make some headlines.

In the end, Seth Rollins was able to finally topple The Beast and win the Universal Championship in front of an electric crowd at MetLife Stadium. The reason we've put it at the bottom of the pile, despite it being a great moment, is because it was too short to really be called anything more than that.

They got the job done by getting the title off Lesnar in a quick and decisive manner, and that was what everyone was looking for, anyway.

1 / 5 NEXT