Ranking Triple H’s last 7 WrestleMania matches

How good have The Game's WrestleMania matches been these past few years?

13 Feb 2017

The bonafide Hall of Famer has put on a few duds and some classics

When the time comes for WrestleMania, WWE brings out all the stars to make their biggest show of the year truly feel like the Showcase of The Immortals. A majority of their current roster is placed in high profile matches, but the WWE also brings in some of their past stars for dream encounters and big time matches.

Some of those wrestlers include Batista, Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and of course the part-time wrestler and full-time Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE; Triple H.

Over the past 7 years, Triple H has been one of the more consistent WrestleMania performers. While he may not have been considered as great a performer as Shawn Michaels or The Undertaker, Triple H has still put on some fantastic matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Triple H didn’t have the best luck with some of his earlier WrestleMania matches, but the last few years have resulted in some fantastic bouts.

This year, Triple H is headed on a collision course with his former protégé Seth Rollins in one of the more highly-anticipated WrestleMania matches. There initially were doubts as to Rollins being physically able to compete, but it seems like he will be able to take on the King of Kings at WrestleMania in the state where their relationship first began

So, to show some respect to The Cerebral Assassin and all his work in the ring over the years, this article will rank the matches of Triple H since the year 2010.

#7 WrestleMania XXXII – Triple H vs. Roman Reigns

A predictable story plus a disappointing match equals WrestleMania 32

While many people are anxious to see Triple H face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33, it was originally a match scheduled for WrestleMania 32. Unfortunately, Rollins was injured and the WWE went with their back up plan in Roman Reigns and the match did not deliver.

The buildup to the match was good with brutal attacks from both men and interesting promos as well, but the WrestleMania main event failed to live up to the hype.

This was the main event of the WWE’s biggest pay-per-view with the largest crowd of any WrestleMania, but the match felt more like something fans would see on an episode of Raw or SmackDown.

The only memorable moments of the match were the crowd’s reactions, Reigns spearing Triple H through the barricade, and Reigns spearing Stephanie McMahon. Other than that, this match will only live on in the memories of fans as one of the most lacklustre WrestleMania main events of all time.