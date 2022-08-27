Ranking Triple H's recent WWE re-hires

Since WWE appointed Triple H as the new head of the creative team following Vince McMahon's retirement, fans have seen several talents re-emerge who had previously been released.

The WWE Universe and critics alike have praised the re-hires, as many felt that these performers should not have been released in the first place. Additionally, assigning new talent to the main roster has added depth to both WWE RAW and SmackDown, while creating fresh and interesting matchups.

The following article ranks each re-hire by looking at the fan response and potential impact on the brand that he or she has been assigned to. Regardless of the opinions of any one individual, fans can agree that the overall product has been made interesting again, with anticipation around who will be next.

5. Hit Row

WWE re-introduced the Hit Row tag team of Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis, managed by B-Fab, to the SmackDown roster. While fans have been supportive of the move and the additional depth it brings to the tag team division, many have noted the absence of an original member, Swerve Strickland, who has since signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Hit Row is a positive addition if WWE is committed to expanding its tag team division. However, both Adonis and Top Dolla are still inexperienced and their ability to deliver big performances remains to be seen.

Additionally, the company should consider holding off on any plans to have B-Fab wrestle in the Women's Division. She's a good personality and her promo skills are decent, but she is highly inexperienced. It's best to keep her as a manager for now.

4. WWE has brought back Dexter Lumis

#WWE Dexter Lumis briefly reunited with Indi Hartwell on #NXT 2.0 before leaving her with a "Goodbye for now" letter and getting arrested by the cops #WWE NXT Dexter Lumis briefly reunited with Indi Hartwell on #NXT 2.0 before leaving her with a "Goodbye for now" letter and getting arrested by the cops 💔#WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/kp8HdQuG6I

Dexter Lumis has returned to the RAW brand as a babyface and antagonist to the Miz. Initially, it seems that WWE is presenting Lumis as the comedy stalker that fans became familiar with in NXT.

While the act has been popular, its shelf-life is limited and the company will have to give the character some additional layers if they hope to see him excel over the long-term. It is clear that his pairing with Indi Hartwell is still loved by the fans, so that is one avenue the company can consider if and when they bring her up to the main roster.

3. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux returned to WWE on SmackDown

When Karrion Kross was released by the company in 2021, many fans were dismayed. It was felt that Vince McMahon and his team did not present Kross the way that made him successful as NXT Champion. For one thing, he was given a medieval character, which including wearing a helmet. Scarlett was curiously absent from the act and Kross was buried immediately upon his debut.

Triple H has been high on Kross since his days in NXT, so it's not surprising to see this move. One thing to look at is the opinion of some fans that Kross' work is not at the level of other top-tier performers. With Kross being slated to be a top heel working with Drew McIntyre, time will tell if he can rise to the occasion.

2. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai has joined forces with Bayley and Io Shirai

Dakota Kai has been an NXT mainstay for years, evolving from a shy babyface to a vicious heel. It seemed all but certain that she would be called up to the main roster until she and WWE agreed to part ways in 2021.

Kai brings much-needed depth to the women's division and is incredibly valuable to whatever brand she is a part of. Right now, she is part of a faction with Bayley and Io Shirai, but can easily stand on her own. She has also proven that when the time is right, she has the ability to get over as a babyface.

1. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE as a member of the RAW brand

Over the past several months, fans have speculated as to whether Johnny Gargano would return to WWE or sign with All Elite Wrestling. That question was answered on Monday, August 22nd when Gargano appeared on RAW.

Of all of the re-signings, this one has the most potential. Johnny can work incredibly well as a babyface, and possible feuds with Theory, Ciampa and Seth Rollins are very compelling. He has also shown that he can bring value as a heel or as part of a tag team.

No matter what the company decides, bringing back Johnny Gargano presents the best opportunity for great storylines and great performances moving forward.

