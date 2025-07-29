  • home icon
  Raquel Rodriguez to add a new male member to The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Raquel Rodriguez to add a new male member to The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:11 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

The Judgment Day member, Raquel Rodriguez, is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Roxanne Perez. She had originally teamed with Liv Morgan to win the title on RAW after WrestleMania 41, before the latter was sidelined with a shoulder injury and got replaced with Perez. The two will now look to defend the gold against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025.

The latest episode of RAW saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh retain the World Tag Team Title, defeating the LWO. While The Judgment Day has continued to excel on the red brand with most of the gold in their possession, Raquel Rodriguez might add Santos Escobar to the stable.

Escobar is currently featured in AAA as the leader of the Legado Del Fantasma. A formidable faction consisting of Angel and Berto (Los Garza), who are currently in their first reign as the AAA World Tag Team Champions. In a shocking possibility, Rodriguez might introduce the 41-year-old superstar as the new member of The Judgment Day.

Raquel Rodriguez and Santos Escobar were in Mexico last weekend for two live events. The Women's Tag Team Champion shared a selfie with Escobar from Mexico City on her Instagram story ahead of the events. Arguably, this could lead to a potential alliance between the two in WWE, with Santos possibly added to the vicious faction by Raquel.

While this could be a hint, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has for the WWE Universe.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Title at SummerSlam 2025?

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez have been scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Title against the team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

The Judgment Day members had defeated the team of Alexa and Charlotte alongside two other teams at WWE Evolution 2025 to retain the gold. However, The Queen was able to secure their rematch at the forthcoming event after speaking to Adam Pearce on the July 18 episode of SmackDown.

That said, while Bliss and Charlotte are currently on a mission to secure the Women's Tag Team Title, they might finally pull off a massive victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

While the above scenario might sound convincing, it is purely speculative. It remains to be seen how things play out at SummerSlam 2025.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
