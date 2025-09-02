Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to add another former champion to The Judgment Day? Chances explored

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are currently the only members of The Judgment Day without any gold. The duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2025 and failed to regain it on the following episode of RAW.

In Liv Morgan's absence, there may be another addition to the group. Big Mami Cool and The Prodigy could add former WWE Women's Champion Bayley to The Judgment Day on next week's RAW.

Ever since Lyra Valkyria told Bayley to stay away from her on the post-SummerSlam episode of the red brand's show, the latter has been going through an identity crisis. The 36-year-old has been appearing in cryptic vignettes, torn between her two previous personas: The Role Model and the Hugger.

On this week's RAW, a concerned Lyra Valkyria approached Adam Pearce for an update on the former Damage CTRL member. Pearce stated that while she said some "weird things," Bayley sounded great and would be back soon.

However, before this, Valkyria got into a heated argument with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy was complaining to Adam Pearce about her not getting a shot at the Women's World Championship before the Irish star interrupted her. Lyra Valkyria seemed eager to get back to the ring and asked for a match against either of The Judgment Day members, to which Pearce agreed.

Next week, during Valkyria's match against either Roxanne or Raquel, Bayley could interfere and cost the former Women's Intercontinental Champion her bout. The Role Model could officially cement herself as a heel and join The Judgment Day.

In the inner battle between her two previous personas, her dark side may come out victorious, leading to her turning heel for the first time since February 2024. Moreover, joining the villainous faction would not only allow her to exact revenge on Valkyria, but it would also bring her new allies, who could help reclaim her spot at the top.

That said, while the aforementioned angle sounds intriguing, it's only speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Role Model.

Dominik Mysterio to officially add another member to The Judgment Day following RAW?

Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles on this week's RAW. Before the match, Adam Pearce banned his stablemates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, from ringside to ensure "Dirty" Dom doesn't resort to dirty tactics again.

With no backup, Mysterio seemed to be in danger of losing the Intercontinental Title to The Phenomenal One in front of a loud French crowd. However, El Grande Americano appeared out of nowhere and helped Mysterio retain his title.

The self-proclaimed King of Luchadores allied with the masked superstar ahead of last month's AAA TripleMania XXXIII. Mysterio even brought in Americano to The Judgment Day clubhouse on the August 11 episode of RAW. This budding alliance could lead to "Dirty" Dom officially adding El Grande Americano to The Judgment Day in the coming weeks. However, this is also speculative at this point.

