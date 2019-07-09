Rating the 5 best matches in Extreme Rules History

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST News 381 // 09 Jul 2019, 10:31 IST

In just a few days time, WWE will present its annual Extreme Rules event, and while it may not always feature the most hardcore of matches, it's given us some absolute belters over the year.

First being used in 2009, the event has played host to some great stipulation matches, so in honour of this upcoming event, we've decided to look back at those past events.

This year's event is shaping up to have some great matches, and while we aren't going to see a bloody war or anything that will go down in WWE history, it's no doubt going to be fun.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take a look back on the first 10 years of WWE 'Extreme Rules', and rank the 5 best matches the PPV has provided us over the years.

#5 Chris Jericho vs. CM Punk (2012)

Most people remember CM Punk's rivalry with John Cena as his best in WWE, but the brutal rivalry with Chris Jericho should never be overlooked, as they put on some incredible matches. This one was a Chicago Street Fight, and given the brutality that both men put each other through, there's no doubt that this one was going to be featured on the list.

Both men have since left WWE, so it's unlikely that the company will be flaunting this match as one of the best in Extreme Rules history, but they worked hard to tell a fantastic story throughout, and it definitely paid off.

It was ultimately CM Punk that would come away victorious on this night, ending the rivalry with Y2J for good, but this is a match that definitely needs to be respected as a great bout.

It probably won't go on either men's 'top 5 matches' list, given their stellar careers, but the rivalry was amazing, and the combination of story and brutal moments makes this match must-see.

