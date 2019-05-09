Rating the 8 Best Talkers in WWE today

Becoming a big time star in WWE hinges on several factors - look, entrance, finisher, in-ring work, charisma and character, but one of the biggest keys is how you are able to communicate your message to the WWE Universe.

It's one of the most entertaining phases of WWE, and it allows performers to shine in different ways, but at the end of the day, it's all about holding the WWE Universe's attention, and if you can't do that, your wrestling ability will only be able to carry you so far.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take a look over the WWE landscape and talk about the 8 best talkers in WWE today (main roster only, as NXT is a taped show and it makes it quite a lot easier to cut a promo, and most of the performers down there haven't had the time to develop yet).

#8 Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali is one of the brightest young stars in WWE right now, and while he's yet to completely shine as an in-ring promo guy, his social media promos have been absolutely incredible. He finds his message that he's passionate about, and it allows him to garner sympathy and support from the WWE Universe, and his fantastic social media promos are likely a big part of the reason that he was sent from 205 Live to Smackdown Live.

His character is fantastic, and while it's Ali's in-ring work that's got him to the level he's at now, with some development and practice, he could be the top promo guy in no time.

There's guys like Johnny Gargano down in NXT who garner sympathy just as well, but after watching back the Twitter promos that Ali has cut, there's no one I get behind more than The Heart and Soul.

