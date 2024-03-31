Ratio king, top champion & more - 4 WWE stars Adam Pearce must sign after SmackDown got Bron Breakker & Jade Cargill

Both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are exceptionally running their respective WWE shows. However, when it comes to signing hot free agents, Aldis is running circles around Pearce.

The two general managers were pretty evenly matched up until earlier this year. After Randy Orton and CM Punk made their incredible returns at WWE Survivor Series 2023, SmackDown landed the former and RAW acquired The Second-City Saint. But after this year's Royal Rumble, Nick Aldis tremendously upped his game, making fans wonder, 'What does he (Adam Pearce) even do?'

The SmackDown authority figure landed Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and even Jade Cargill, the most promising star in the women's division. On the other hand, Pearce's biggest signing since January has been Andrade.

So, it's about time Scrap Daddy opens the book and shows his SmackDown counterpart that his eye for talent still has a 20/20 vision. Here are four superstars he needs to sign soon.

#4. Carmelo Hayes

Nick Aldis' last few signings are a clear indication that he's on the lookout for stars of tomorrow. So, it would disappoint him big time if Pearce snagged one of the most-anticipated rising stars in the company.

The wrestler in question is Carmelo Hayes. Not only is Hayes a former NXT and North American Champion, but he also has multiple victories over numerous current SmackDown stars such as Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller.

Add to the fact that he's still under 30, there's no reason why the RAW GM shouldn't be actively pursuing him. He should strive to close the deal right after Hayes' grudge match against his former partner, Trick Williams, this Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, this acquisition would instantly restore fans' faith in Pearce as a free-agent magnet.

#3. Roxanne Perez

It goes without saying that the women's roster on each flagship show is healthier than it has ever been. But apart from Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, most RAW women don't have considerable momentum at the moment.

On the other hand, over half a dozen WWE SmackDown women are among the most must-see parts of Friday Nights. That is why it's time Pearce injects some life into his show's women's division. While one way to do it is by pushing the talent on the roster, calling up a gifted star from NXT could be even more effective.

This is where Roxanne Perez comes in. The Prodigy showed up on NXT in 2022 and since then, she has done everything in her power to prove that she'd be a big deal on WWE's main roster. She has had a title run, switched from babyface to heel, scrapped with the stars of tomorrow, and whatnot.

So, right after WrestleMania, Adam Pearce should introduce Perez as the newest member of the WWE RAW roster. It would be a fitting response to Aldis' recent signing spree.

#2. Dijak

Over the last couple of years, numerous WWE Superstars have accomplished memorable feats. From Cody Rhodes' back-to-back Royal Rumble wins to Roman Reigns becoming one of the top-five longest-reigning World Champions in the company's history.

Amid all these accomplishments, one that went under the radar is Dijak surviving the T-Bar gimmick. Portraying such an outlandish character for over a couple of years could've closed the book on any star's career. Yet, the six-foot-seven star somehow turned things around for the better when he returned to NXT in 2022 to reinvent himself. He adopted a Terminator-esque gimmick.

Since then, Dijak has been a part of numerous gripping matches and angles on Tuesday nights. On top of that, his knack for 'ratio-ing' wrestling fans on X has made him a highly interactive personality on social media. As a result, even casual fans have started clamoring to see more of him, as evident from recent fan signs on RAW.

Thus, Pearce now has a sizzling-hot opportunity to prove that he has his finger on the pulse of what's trending. All he has to do is sign Dijak to a roster that is already home to some of the most gifted big men in the business.

#1. Current WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov

Fans of WWE RAW are indeed confused by how easily Adam Pearce let Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill slip away to the rival brand. But he could still make things right if he bags Ilja Dragunov.

The Invincible One is the current NXT Champion and to say that he's been on a warpath would be an understatement. From his insane training clips to his unwavering intensity every time he is on TV, there's no doubt that he will be a force to reckon with as soon as he hits the main roster.

There's also not a single shred of doubt that Nick Aldis would go above and beyond to sign Dragunov to WWE SmackDown. If his recent signing spree is any indication, he can be a very convincing gentleman.

However, one thing that Pearce could offer the Russian star that Aldis couldn't is a chance to dethrone Gunther as The Intercontinental Champion. The Unbesiegbar was the one to end The Ring General's longest title run in NXT UK. So, he wouldn't pass up on the opportunity to do it again, this time on the main roster.