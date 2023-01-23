Welcome to the very special edition of the RAW Preview. It's not only the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW but also the go-home show of the 2023 Royal Rumble.

This means that the road to WrestleMania is days away from beginning, and WWE has ensured that tonight's special episode will be stacked with high-profile matches and segments.

One thing is for sure - one particular segment is going to shape the main storyline on the road to WrestleMania drastically, so we should begin with that:

#5. The Bloodline to hold "The Tribal Court" for Sami Zayn on RAW

Roman Reigns has not been happy with Sami Zayn lately. While Zayn seemingly not wanting The Usos or Solo Sikoa for his match against Kevin Owens irked the Tribal Chief, they quickly made up on the latest episode of SmackDown.

However, the main event of that very episode saw a Royal Rumble contract signing between Reigns and Owens - one that ended with The Undisputed Universal Champion going through a table, while Solo Sikoa and The Usos were taken out as well. What was also interesting was that Sami Zayn was left holding the contract - arriving far later than required.

While The 30th-anniversary episode was set to feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" featuring generations of The Bloodline present, plans have changed. There will now be a Tribal Court held for Sami Zayn - with the story presumably set to kickstart his face turn after over five years.

#4. The Judgment Day to take on The Usos in a RAW Tag Team Title clash

It's all going down in an epic tag team title clash!

The Judgment Day won a gauntlet match a couple of weeks ago to become the number one contender for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The titles are no longer unified because there is a tournament on SmackDown for the blue brand's tag titles.

While this would be the perfect place for Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest to dethrone The Usos, they are likely to fail at ending the eight-month reign the brothers have had with the red brand's tag titles.

#3. WWE legends to appear on RAW

Some of the biggest icons in WWE history will appear

While it's not the most highly-anticipated segment of the night, fans will be treated to several WWE icons returning for a one-night-only appearance. Some names include Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, and Ric Flair.

Will anybody dare interfere with the legends and end up getting buried as some have before?

#2. Becky Lynch and Bayley to end their feud inside a steel cage?

Will it be big-time Becks or the Damage CTRL leader who wins the feud?

Although Damage CTRL failed miserably in their feud against Bianca Belair, they have primarily gotten the better of Becky Lynch. Perhaps this is why Big Time Becks goaded The Role Model into facing her in a steel cage match - so that IYO SKY and Dakota Kai can't interfere.

However, they can manipulate the outcome by ensuring that Lynch doesn't escape from the door. This will leave her with two options - a pinfall win or jumping outside the cage.

It seems as though the feud is set to end ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble - where both women will be expected to enter the Women's Rumble match (even though they haven't officially declared entry).

#1. Bobby Lashley attempts to regain the US Title against Austin Theory on RAW

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley became the #1 contender for the United States Championship after defeating The Miz, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler. He will be going up against Austin Theory - the man who has had a stronghold of the US Title since Survivor Series 2022.

Will Lashley manage to regain the US title for the fourth time? Or will Austin Theory pick up his most impressive victory yet?

Poll : 0 votes