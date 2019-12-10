RAW: 5 theories why Randy Orton helped Rey Mysterio retain the US Championship against AJ Styles

The Viper distracted The Phenomenal One during the Championship match

This week on RAW, Rey Mysterio defended his United States Championship against former Champion AJ Styles during the main event of the show.

While AJ Styles managed to gain an upper hand for most of the match and delivered a Styles Clash which would have sealed the victory and a fourth reign for the Superstar, Randy Orton distracted Styles to allow Mysterio to pick up the victory.

Orton slid in the ring, appearing to deliver an RKO to Styles, but instead just winked at Styles and slid out again. The distraction allowed The Master of the 619 to roll up Styles for the victory, allowing him his longest US Championship reign to date.

In this article, we will look at the 5 theories why Orton distracted Styles and allowed Mysterio to pick up the victory.

#5 To help Mysterio have a longer reign

Mysterio's reign could have been cut short again

Rey Mysterio’s first reign as the United States Champion did not last long, as The Master of the 619 had to relinquish his title two weeks after winning it due to an injury. His first win was also tainted, as Samoa Joe’s shoulders were not fully down when the Referee counted the three-count.

This week, Mysterio defended his title two weeks after winning it. The threat of a short reign loomed once again, as Styles took control of the match in the later stages.

With the distraction caused by Randy Orton, Mysterio was able to roll-up Styles for a victory and retain his Championship.

This was an easy and effective way to protect Styles from two consecutive losses against Mysterio while putting in a reason behind his loss once again.

Since Styles has had phenomenal reigns with both the WWE Championship and the US Championship in the past, it is logical that the company wouldn’t want him to lose two Championship matches in a row cleanly.

