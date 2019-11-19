RAW: 5 Things WWE got right on the episode before Survivor Series (Nov 18, 2019)

Ali Akber

How will the main roster respond to Triple H's invitation?

WWE's flagship show delivered its final episode before the epic Survivor Series event which will now also see the inclusion of the NXT brand.

This week, the action was tight, but a series of interrupted matches caused some outrage among fans on social media. Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens delivered one of the best performances we’ve seen in quite some time, but an interruption from Triple H did not allow the match to come to a definitive conclusion.

Humberto Carrillo, however, overcame Karl Anderson to earn a shot at AJ Styles and his United States Championship on next week’s show.

Invasions from SmackDown and NXT highlighted the night and gave fans something to look forward to on the upcoming episodes of NXT and SmackDown before Survivor Series.

In this article, we will look at five things WWE got right on this week’s RAW.

#5 Samoa Joe on commentary

Samoa Joe has been one of WWE's best heels on the mic for some time now. He has been able to stay on top of the roster by using his superior mic skills, and that has allowed him to become one of the most ruthless forces in the company.

While he’s been out with an injury, WWE has used him well as an analyst. His expertise shows, as he is by far one of the most experienced wrestlers in the company. This week, however, the company did the right thing by adding him to RAW's commentary team to give fans a taste of something completely different.

Joe’s commentary not only gave him the opportunity to stay in the spotlight while recovering from injury, but also allowed him to try out a future career opportunity, as he filled in for Dio Maddin.

While Corey Graves has proved to be the best color commentator in WWE, Joe’s unique approach to the job, along with his distinct voice, gave the audience a new dimension to RAW's commentary team.

