RAW after MITB Preview: Reason for Edge’s return, AJ Styles to feud with former NXT Champion? (May 11, 2020)

RAW after MITB will be interesting to watch

After the conclusion of a decent Money in the Bank, we are gearing up for the first episode of RAW right after the PPV. Even though the roster for the Red brand wasn't quite active at the PPV, the recently concluded event is still bound to have its implications that will govern the events that transpire on tonight's episode of RAW.

The only title from RAW that was up for defense at MITB was the WWE Championship, and Drew McIntyre retained his gold against Seth Rollins. As for the Money in the Bank matches, RAW Superstars AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler couldn't get their hands on the briefcase.

But Asuka did manage to win the Women's Money in the Bank match and she will now be confronted by Becky Lynch on RAW this week.

Everything YOU need to know about the most unique #MITB in @WWE history is right here: https://t.co/9sF916nREW pic.twitter.com/4nc8Vow1qD — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020

The PPV also saw Bobby Lashley pick a win over R-Truth in a squash match. As for SmackDown, three titles from the Blue brand, including the Universal Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships were successfully defended at the PPV last night.

For this week's episode of RAW, there are quite a few exciting events lined up, including a revisit to old rivalries and the potential to set up a few new ones. Moreover, there are essential changes in the gimmick of a top Superstar that was hinted at MITB.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can happen on RAW after Money in the Bank 2020. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Is Edge hunting for Randy Orton on RAW?

Edge is not yet done with this rivalry

Earlier this year, Edge's return to in-ring action had the entire WWE Universe screaming with excitement. The Rated-R Superstar defied all odds to overcome a career-ending injury and returned to WWE in order to end his career on his terms.

Advertisement

On RAW, he was welcomed by an old friend in Randy Orton who then went on to shock the entire WWE Universe by viciously attacking Edge.

Both these Superstars then engaged in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, which saw Edge coming out on top. However, despite picking a win over 'The Viper', it appears that Edge is still not satisfied.

As advertised by WWE, he will go in a 'hunt' for Rany Orton on tonight's episode of RAW and continue his feud with Orton.

Edge has undoubtedly gotten in the 'best shape of his life' at this stage, which is commendable. He shares excellent chemistry with Orton, which allows both these Superstars to deliver a good match every time they lock horns inside the squared circle.

This time would be no different except the fact that now it is Edge who is hunting for 'The Viper'. Could we see their encounter on tonight's episode of RAW setting up a match for WWE's next PPV?