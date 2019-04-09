RAW after WrestleMania 35: 5 Opponents for Lars Sullivan following his debut

Lars Sullivan made quite the splash during his RAW debut

Who is Lars Sullivan?

Those of you who are familiar with the NXT product must have come across this mountain of a man before this. For the lot of you that have never watched NXT (what are you doing in life?), let me introduce you to the man who made his debut on the episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 35 (results at this location).

Lars Sullivan was the resident monster of NXT, a beast with remorse. He was portrayed as someone with an anger problem, who could not keep his temper in check. Through his NXT run, he was quite understandably portrayed as a monster heel.

While he did attack Kurt Angle during his debut on WWE RAW, we know that Kurt Angle will not be wrestling Lars Sullivan anytime soon. So let's take a look at the 5 potential candidates who could potentially take him on next.

#5 Braun Strowman

This is a very logical matchup if you look at how the two men involved in this equation size up. From the beginning, WWE has liked to book two beastly men against one another, to see who the ultimate force is. Undertaker's whole career and especially his WrestleMania streak is a testament to this very fact.

And this is why I believe that Braun Strowman and Lars Sullivan are destined to take each other on in a clash of the bulls very soon indeed. Both men are monstrous individuals and both men will be heavily protected in the main roster. And this is why I think Strowman vs. Sullivan will happen.

I daresay this could be a long term program. Fans certainly wouldn't mind.

