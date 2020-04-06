RAW after WrestleMania 36 Preview: 4-time World Champion absent, Debuting superstar's new role revealed?

We're set to witness the most unique RAW after WrestleMania in WWE history

With the immediate future uncertain, what lies ahead for WWE's flagship show?

The night belonged to Drew McIntyre'

Welcome to the RAW after WrestleMania preview! Usually, it's the most exciting episode of the year, but the circumstances around the world have changed things and WWE has been forced to adapt.

Nobody knew how WrestleMania in the Performance Center would go, but somehow, WWE managed to pull it off and made the best of the limited resources that they have.

Here's what's interesting. There's a slight possibility that it's going to be the last episode of RAW for a while to come unless WWE has worked out an alternate venue to tape episodes.

Either way, we witnessed the most unique WrestleMania of all time and we're set to witness the most unique RAW after WrestleMania of all time. We won't see the annual crowd that's the loudest of the year and for all we know, there may not be as many jaw-dropping moments.

But given that it's WWE, you can never say never, which is why we'll look forward immediately, with WrestleMania now behind us:

#5. The fallout of Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins' match

Kevin Owens beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins began their rivalry on the night after Survivor Series 2019, with Seth Rollins berating the RAW roster for their humiliating defeat at the hands of NXT and SmackDown. It was Kevin Owens who stood up to Rollins and since then, the two were in a rivalry with each other.

This rivalry also involved the likes of Samoa Joe, The AOP, Murphy, The Viking Raiders, and The Street Profits. Despite having no title involved, it's always felt like a central RAW feud and the two finally met at WrestleMania 36, where Owens defeated Rollins in a great encounter.

The big question is what's next for Kevin Owens? Will he be a World title challenger soon? It has been rumored that Rollins will be on a hiatus for a while to come, so don't expect him back immediately.

