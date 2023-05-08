The episode of RAW after Backlash 2023 is going to be a huge one. The first Premium Live Event post-WrestleMania 39 is in the books, and it ended memorably - with Cody Rhodes taking out Brock Lesnar by the narrowest of margins.

But that's only one small part of what will make an epic episode of the red brand. The World Heavyweight Title tournament begins tonight and will culminate at Night of Champions later this month in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Draft changes will also take effect tonight, and we will see how that could change the landscape of the red brand.

Here is what you have to look forward to on the post-Backlash edition of RAW:

#5. Is Trish Stratus' retribution coming on RAW?

Trish Stratus assaulted Becky Lynch 8 days after WrestleMania 39

Trish Stratus replaced Lita after a "mystery attack" on the latter and partnered with Becky Lynch to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Stratus ended up eating the pin, and while Becky Lynch was forgiving, Stratus was not.

She turned on her ally and attacked her. The Man hasn't been seen since the 10th April episode of RAW when it all happened, and one month is about to pass. With both women drafted to the red brand, this looks to be the night when Becky Lynch returns to get revenge on the WWE legend.

This will likely kickstart a feud between the two women that could last for a few months.

#4. The World Heavyweight Title tournament begins on RAW

In what is undoubtedly the biggest part of Monday Night RAW this week, we will see the start of the tournament to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The tournament will see six representatives from both brands, with the competitors recently being announced. On the RAW side of things, we have the favorite to win the whole thing - Cody Rhodes.

The other members include The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, while The Miz, Seth Rollins, and newly-drafted Shinsuke Nakamura take up the remaining spots.

Given that the World title is going to be exclusive to RAW, it might seem obvious that a star from the red brand will win, which is a fair assumption. But if a SmackDown star possibly wins, then he will immediately have to jump brands.

With that said, the finish of Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar was a clear indication that the feud will go on. Expect The Beast to make a surprise appearance to assault The American Nightmare and take him out of the tournament altogether.

#3. Is a title exchange on the horizon?

A title exchange seems to be the inevitable outcome

At the WWE Draft, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to the blue brand, while SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was sent the other way.

Given that they both defended their titles against IYO SKY and Zelina Vega, respectively, they find themselves in a similar situation to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in 2021 and The New Day and Street Profits in 2020.

We could possibly see the two women exchanging titles tonight.

#2. Is the Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle story over?

Solo Sikoa did the job at Backlash, but things aren't going smoothly for The Bloodline

At Backlash 2023, The trio of Solo Sikoa and The Usos successfully defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.

We're not sure what there is left to tell in that story, at least pertaining to the latter three. As for Solo Sikoa and The Usos, there is a whole story in itself. The match may have been very slow, but The Enforcer finally had enough and almost turned on Jey Uso, who even gave him permission to do so.

We know how tensions have been brewing in The Bloodline and how Paul Heyman has given Solo Sikoa the order (via Roman Reigns) to turn on The Usos. If the story with Owens, Zayn, and Riddle is truly over, then it's time to start a new chapter.

KO, Zayn, and Riddle are all on the red brand, whereas The Bloodline will remain on SmackDown.

#1. The post-draft WWE rosters officially sets in

The roster changes will now be implemented, effective immediately

The WWE Draft changes are now in effect and will begin many new chapters for superstars. While familiar names like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Kevin Owens, etc. will remain on RAW, we have some fresh blood in the form of Drew McIntyre, Gunther (and Imperium), Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Indi Hartwell, JD McDonagh, and more.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is expected to have the biggest long-term impact, and it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for him.

