RAW after WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Preview: Possible plan for Big E vs Bobby Lashley revealed, Major title feud to continue?

It's the RAW after Extreme Rules 2021. It'll also be the final episode before the WWE Draft -- perhaps the most significant two-episode period of the WWE calendar year.

A lot of things are going to change on RAW (and SmackDown) the following week, so it's possible that new storylines won't begin immediately. However, what is likely is old feuds wrapping up for good before certain superstars go their own way.

While it will be interesting to see how things play out, the focus of RAW this week will be on one match only - Big E vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Let's begin with that

#5. Big E vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on RAW

Two weeks ago, Big E announced that he was coming to RAW with the intent of cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. The main event that night was the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. As the winner would be fatigued, his chances were pretty good even though he informed everyone in advance.

Big E inevitably cashed in and became the WWE Champion, but his first week on RAW with the title didn't end well. He teamed up with The New Day to take on The Bloodline in an unsuccessful effort.

A main event bout on RAW was booked between Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Big E, with The Tribal Chief walking out victorious as usual. For some reason, WWE decided not to book a rematch between Lashley and Big E for Extreme Rules.

Instead, Lashley teamed up with AJ Styles and Omos to face The New Day. The opening bout of Extreme Rules ended with Big E once again pinning Lashley.

A furious Bobby Lashley later berated Big E and challenged him to a WWE title rematch on RAW. Big E accepted, and the opening bout, which is essentially the main event, is now official.

From the way things have been positioned, this might be Bobby Lashley's farewell to Monday Night RAW, for now. Expect Big E to beat Bobby Lashley decisively before The Almighty gets a fresh start on SmackDown.

Right now, it's a move that makes a lot of sense. Bobby Lashley has been a RAW mainstay since his 2018 return, and a change seems long overdue. As for Big E, he will cement himself as the face of Monday Night RAW.

