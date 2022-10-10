RAW after Extreme Rules Preview: Surprising title change to happen for losing superstar, Judgment Day to humiliate 4 WWE legends?

Welcome to the RAW after Extreme Rules 2022 Preview! It also happens to be the season premiere of Monday Night RAW and there is a lot that has been advertised.

You might be asking, how can there be a season premiere for a weekly episodic television show? For one, it's likely to be something that is internally marked (and required) by broadcast companies. It may also serve to present a fresh change in the brand's appearance and possibly even storylines.

Will there be any sign of Bray Wyatt? We have to wait and see, but nothing has been advertised.

While some storylines will continue, some major changes can also be expected. So what can you expect on the RAW season premiere? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Seth Rollins takes on Bobby Lashley in a crucial US Title clash

Will The All Mighty prevail again?

Seth Rollins lost to Matt Riddle in the main event of Extreme Rules 2022 in the Fight Pit. It was a solid match that saw Riddle pick up the win via submission as referee Daniel Cormier showed no bias whatsoever.

Given that Rollins attacked Bobby Lashley and Mustafa Ali last week after their instant classic, The All Mighty United States Champion challenged him to a match this week and is even putting the title on the line.

Lashley's run as the US Champion has been a highlight of RAW, and fans will hope that his run continues and that he beats Seth Rollins. However, given that Rollins lost, there is a huge chance that he will manage to be the one to dethrone Lashley and end his epic United States title reign.

Rollins hasn't held a singles title for three years now, and he will be looking to do so tonight.

#4. Will DX's big reunion get crashed on RAW?

WWE @WWE



D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration!



ms.spr.ly/6012dG5y0 NEXT MONDAY on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration! NEXT MONDAY on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw!D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration!ms.spr.ly/6012dG5y0 https://t.co/8gC1fu2neA

DX is set to celebrate their 25th anniversary on RAW this week. Four of the five available members will be coming this week, and Billy Gunn will miss out due to his contract with AEW.

Either way, we hope that there is more to the segment apart from just a few old jokes and cross chops. Don't be surprised if The Judgment Day comes out and takes them out. While in the past, The Judgment Day would be used to get DX over, this is a new era.

Instead, the four legends could suffer humiliation at the hands of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio - with Balor coming off a win over Edge.

#3. Johnny Gargano to go one-on-one with Austin Theory on RAW

Johnny Gargano has been aligning with Kevin Owens, while Austin Theory has had The Alpha Academy by his side. Thanks to the help of Theory, Otis managed to beat Gargano last week.

However, the veteran Gargano has a big lesson to teach his former protege from NXT and the two former members of The Way will go head-to-head this week.

Who will walk out with the last laugh?

#2. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to take over RAW

Will anybody dare confront The Tribal Chief?

The season premiere of RAW means that there must be some big names advertised. The biggest name of all - Roman Reigns is coming to the red brand this week, and he isn't alone. Along with him will be the entire Bloodline as well as the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

Should we expect much from the segment? Unless Logan Paul is planning to make a surprise appearance, there may not be too much to see here. Instead, we may just see Paul Heyman taking shots at Logan Paul and them promoting the main event of Crown Jewel 2022.

#1. What's next for Bianca Belair after Extreme Rules?

The EST of WWE climbed the ladder to retain her Women's title

Bianca Belair once again overcame the odds to beat Bayley and retain the RAW Women's title. It was the first-ever singles women's ladder match on the WWE main roster and it delivered in a big way.

Despite Damage CTRL's interference, the RAW Women's Champion managed to retain the title, and Bayley will walk into the show empty-handed. But is the feud over? From the look of things, we may get another big match between the two before they split off for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Whatever it is, there is going to be a lot to look forward to!

Are you excited about the show tonight? Voice your thoughts in the comments section below!

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes