RAW before Fastlane Preview: Jey Uso faces current champion for the first time ever, Former tag team partners face each other after over 2 years (October 2nd)

It's the final RAW before WWE Fastlane 2023. So far, only one of the four announced matches are from the red brand - which will see World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins trying to put Shinsuke Nakamura out of his path for good. But this time, it will be in a Last Man Standing Match.

Cody Rhodes hasn't been doing too much, except helping Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn fight off The Judgment Day, but there is a lot more going on this week. In fact, this episode of RAW is stacked with several matches and segments announced.

So here is what you have to look forward to on tonight's go-home episode before Fastlane 2023.

#6. Jey Uso takes on Damian Priest on RAW

Jey Uso has quickly become one of the main figures on Monday Night RAW, despite only becoming a member of the brand a month ago. He has had several people on his heels.

While he's had unpleasant confrontations with the likes of old enemies like Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, he has also had the support of top stars like Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. But his biggest supporters have been the WWE Universe, which is likely why he's front and center in the recent banners promoting the red brand.

After making it clear that he has no intention of joining The Judgment Day, the group used the "you're either with us or against us" mentality to begin targeting him.

In a first-time-ever match, it will be Jey Uso taking on Senor Money in the Bank, and one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest. Will the presence of Finn Balor and the recently-dethroned Dominik Mysterio make the difference, or will Jey prevail?

#5. Nia Jax faces Shayna Baszler for the first time in over two years

The duo have two reigns as Women's Tag Team Champions

Nia Jax is looking to resume her path of destruction by picking up exactly where she left off. Last week, in her first match back in WWE, she defeated the rising Zoey Stark with relative ease.

She now faces her old tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, in their third singles match ever. The last time they faced off was a little over two years ago, on September 20th in a match that saw Baszler win thanks to a referee decision.

Will Jax get her revenge on an in-form Queen of Spades as she targets Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley?

#4. Gunther and Tomasso Ciampa sign their Intercontinental Title contract

Can Ciampa capture his first singles title on the main roster?

With Gunther seemingly done with Chad Gable, he has a new challenger on his plate on RAW. Tomasso Ciampa might be one of the greatest stars in NXT history, but he quickly learned that the main roster is a different ballgame altogether.

To make a statement, he will try to dethrone the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther, and this week, there will be a contract signing between the two men on RAW - presumably for a match this weekend at Fastlane.

Will Ciampa pull off an upset or will he be just another victim in Gunther's path of destruction?

#3. Becky Lynch defends the NXT Women's title after a war at No Mercy

Could we see a huge upset?

Becky Lynch went to war in the main event of NXT No Mercy, as she successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship against a very game Tiffany Stratton. Taking a page out of her idol Mick Foley's book, she overcame the challenges that Stratton presented.

It was either going to be her or Stratton facing Tegan Nox on RAW, as the Welsh superstar defeated Natalya last week. Will the damage done at the PLE prove to be an advantage for Tegan Nox, or will The Man withstand another challenger?

#2. Xavier Woods takes on Ivar

Can Xavier Woods get revenge from last week?

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day have had issues with The Viking Raiders ever since they both returned to RAW, and the feud has carried on to October. Last week, The Viking Raiders cost Kofi Kingston his match against Drew McIntyre, and the Scotsman simply walked away, allowing the Raiders to trample The New Day.

Xavier Woods will be looking to get a measure of revenge on RAW this week, as he takes on the much bigger and stronger Ivar. Will it be speed and athleticism or brute strength that wins the match?

#1. Drew McIntyre is on Miz TV again on RAW!

Drew McIntyre has had a big change in his attitude ever since he lost to Gunther at SummerSlam 2023. Although his not trusting Jey Uso was certainly justified to some extent, what many found unjustifiable was the fact that he allowed The Judgment Day to swarm Jey and attack him.

And it was only one week later, i,e. last week, that McIntyre used the distraction caused by Ivar, to beat Kofi Kingston, before allowing The Viking Raiders to beat The New Day down.

For a second week in a row on RAW, McIntyre will be on Miz TV, and a lot of questions will be asked about his sudden cold behavior. What will he have to say?

