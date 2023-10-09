Welcome to the RAW after Fastlane 2023 Preview. In Fastlane, we witnessed one of the shortest Premium Live Events this year, with only five matches taking place on the card.

It felt much like a transitional PLE, with November looking to be a stacked and important month featuring two major shows - Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and then Survivor Series.

In the coming month, we're going to find a lot about how the rest of the year will shape up - which then goes on to affect WrestleMania season at the start of 2024.

So, let's get right into it since there's a lot to unpack when it comes to RAW this week!

#6. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax for the first time ever on RAW

The two will go at it for the first time ever!

Nia Jax has been on a path of destruction since returning. While she has only faced Zoey Stark so far, she was supposed to face Shayna Baszler last week until their match got canceled, as the show started with a brawl between the two.

Instead of booking a rematch, Nia Jax will now face the dominant 6-foot-tall Raquel Rodriguez - who will be looking to gain momentum after a disappointing September.

Will Nia Jax continue her path of destruction on RAW, or will Raquel put a stop to it?

#5. Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox finally happens

Becky Lynch's NXT Women's title defense against Tegan Nox was scheduled for last week until it was canceled thanks to an injury to Lynch. She has now seemingly recovered enough to be able to compete, and WWE has advertised the title match for tonight.

Will The Man stand tall, or will Tegan Nox pull off one of the biggest upsets in the history of Monday Night RAW by becoming NXT Women's Champion?

#4. DiY is back!

Last week, the main event of RAW featured Gunther successfully defending his title against Tommaso Ciampa. The match went on for half an hour, with The Ring General managing to pull off a win in the end.

As the rest of Imperium came out to give a beatdown to Ciampa, Johnny Gargano returned to save his partner - reforming DiY in the process as the show came to a close.

Will Gargano and Ciampa finally reform DiY on Monday Night RAW again?

#3. Kofi Kingston faces Ivar in a Viking Rules match

Ivar has been a menace to The New Day

Ivar has been a thorn in the side of The New Day for a while now, and it's even led to his partner Erik getting an injury. With no Erik and seemingly no Valhalla by his side, he will go at it alone against former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Who will get the last laugh in The Viking Rules match? Will it be a home-field kind of advantage for Ivar, or will Kofi Kingston prove why he's one of the best of his generation?

#2. New Champions and conflict in The Judgment Day?

An unexpected situation in the tag team division

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defied the odds at Fastlane when they overcame the threats of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and even JD McDonagh to pull off an upset.

They are now the Undisputed Tag Team Champions - making it the first time ever that Jey Uso has won a Tag team title without Jimmy, and Cody's first title in WWE in nearly a decade.

With major conflict now existing within The Judgment Day, how is this story going to play out on RAW?

#1. Who's next for Seth Rollins on RAW?

Pic credits: GQ.com

Seth Rollins is still your World Heavyweight Champion. After overcoming the odds against a very game, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Visionary beat him yet again in what has become a rather one-sided series between the two.

With Nakamura now out of his way, Rollins still has his back issues to deal with as he continues to reign as World Heavyweight Champion. Damian Priest may not have been able to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase because of Rhea Ripley, but we expect that this is going to change very soon.

Until then, who will be the next to step up to Rollins?