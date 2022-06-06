RAW after Hell in a Cell Preview: WrestleMania 38 feud to restart, 2-Time World Champion to enter Money in the Bank match before facing Roman Reigns?

It's the RAW after Hell in a Cell 2022. The premium live event didn't have a spectacular set of matches on paper, but it delivered thanks to some incredible bouts, particularly the opening match and the main event.

The red brand carried the show, as SmackDown only featured one match on the Hell in a Cell card - Madcap (Moss) vs. Happy Corbin. However, Money in the Bank is what's next, and that will exhibit a rare interaction between RAW and SmackDown Superstars with the highest stakes imaginable.

Things will get exciting as WWE begins the build to the Las Vegas show on RAW tonight. Here's what you need to look forward to in the fallout of Hell in a Cell 2022.

#6. Bianca Belair to potentially run it back following Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair overcame the odds at Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair overcame the numbers game at Hell in a Cell by defeating two highly decorated women in, Asuka and Becky Lynch, to retain the RAW Women's Championship. Belair was certainly not an underdog, but the caliber of her opponents made it a tough task.

Regardless, she is walking back into RAW with her title intact, and it was Asuka who suffered the pinfall on the night. Becky Lynch, who was seconds away from winning, got outdone as Belair beat her in her own game. While complaining on Twitter that she was robbed, Becky Lynch may still have a claim for a title shot.

Expect the WrestleMania 38 feud between Belair and Lynch to renew heading into Money in the Bank 2022.

#5. The All Mighty Bobby Lashley sets his focus on world title contention

Bobby Lashley made amends with Cedric Alexander after over a year apart

Bobby Lashley had yet another incredible night at Hell in a Cell as he overcame the odds against Omos and MVP in a handicap match. The Chicago crowd gave their roar of approval as The All Mighty first gestured for a title shot before taking a fan's WWE title replica to make his intentions clear.

While Lashley vs. Roman Reigns is an obvious money match-up, The Tribal Chief could have Riddle on his plate for Money in the Bank 2022. As a result, don't be surprised to see the two-Time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley make his way to the Money in the Bank ladder match.

#4. Who does Mr. McMahon have in store for Theory on RAW?

Theory defeated hometown boy Mustafa Ali in Chicago to retain the United States Championship. It's unlikely that Ali will be gunning for the title again, as he has lost his claim to a shot and will likely have to go to the back of the line.

Expect Mr. McMahon to have an opponent ready for Theory unless he intends to gift him a spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#3. What's next for The Judgment Day?

The trio was victorious at Hell in a Cell

The Judgment Day was successful at Hell in a Cell as they defeated the trio of Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor. Styles left the match a bloody mess, while Finn Balor took the pinfall on the night.

It will be interesting to see what Edge's faction has in store next. They're constantly looking to recruit new members, and while some expected a new member to emerge at Hell in a Cell, we could see that happen tonight on RAW. It should be an interesting addition, whether it's Ciampa, Finn Balor, or someone else.

#2. The road to Money in the Bank begins on RAW

Money in the Bank is one of the most important shows in the WWE calendar year

The road to Money in the Bank begins on RAW. Many argue that Money in the Bank should replace Survivor Series in the "Big-four" pay-per-views (or premium live events), and it's certainly not an unfair argument.

Money in the Bank has been far more important than Survivor Series for over a decade now, and this time, WWE will be heading to Las Vegas - the fight capital of the world. It's only appropriate as sixteen superstars, male and female, will eventually compete in the iconic ladder match to secure a guaranteed world championship opportunity.

Who will qualify from RAW to become the next potential world and women's Champion?

#1. Where does Cody Rhodes go from here?

Cody Rhodes put up a career-defining performance at Hell in a Cell to beat Seth Rollins and make it a 3-0 clean sweep. Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle, and it was information known beforehand.

The live crowd fell shut as the camera zoomed in on Rhodes' horrific injury. He overcame the odds to beat Seth Rollins, although we're not sure at what cost it came. It was Rhodes who insisted on wrestling, and he delivered an epic performance.

Will we see The American Nightmare return to RAW to reveal what's in store for his immediate future? Find out tonight.

