RAW after MITB Preview: Injured superstar to return for title match, 25-Time Champion to face young star at SummerSlam?

It's the RAW after Money in the Bank, and it also happens to be July 4th, which is the Independence Day of the USA.

Hopefully, WWE can follow up the excellent Money in the Bank show with a great episode of RAW. The red brand has generally been delivering a lot more lately, and it could be argued that it has been the better brand overall in 2022.

The build-up to SummerSlam 2022 officially begins with the upcoming edition of the show, and the only two matches that have been announced for the show are from SmackDown. Expect feuds to begin, continue, and develop as we move towards the second biggest show of the year.

Here's what you can look forward to tonight:

#6. The fallout of the RAW Women's Title match

Carmella had the last laugh despite her loss at MTIB

The outcome of the RAW Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank was never in doubt. Bianca Belair was always expected to retain the title against Carmella, and that's precisely what she did with another great performance on a premium live special.

Carmella, who couldn't seem to stand the idea of a defeat in a big match, made a statement by launching a post-match assault on The EST of WWE.

Rhea Ripley was originally scheduled to face Belair at MITB but had to be pulled from the event as she wasn't medically cleared to compete. It wouldn't be surprising to see her make a return with The Judgment Day to enter the women's title feud at SummerSlam and potentially make it a Triple Threat match.

#5. What's next for Mr. Money in the Bank Theory?

Theory was a last-minute addition to the main event at MITB

Theory lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley in a great match, and it's hard to blame the 24-year-old for losing to a two-time WWE Champion.

However, the young superstar was presumably given another handout by Vince McMahon when he was announced as the last-minute final entrant of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

When that happened, the loss earlier in the night seemed to be a foreshadowing of his Money in the Bank win. He took one step back by losing the US Title but took five steps forward with the MITB win.

He teased a feud with John Cena in their tense confrontation last week on RAW. Theory also delivered a heated post-show promo after Money in the Bank where he said that not even Cena can touch him. We could finally see the 16-time world champion kickstart a SummerSlam program with the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

#4. The Miz to address Logan Paul on RAW

Logan Paul is WWE's latest big-money signing. The company confirmed on social media that they signed the YouTube star, and the first match of stint in WWE is expected to see him face The Miz.

For context, WrestleMania 38 saw The Miz and Logan Paul successfully team up to take out The Mysterios. Post-match, The A-Lister turned on Paul, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since.

However, he has bided his time and, with a contract signed, is all set to face The A-Lister at the biggest show of the summer.

What could The Miz have to say about his potential upcoming opponent and former tag team partner? Fans will have to tune in to find out whether he gracefully accepts the challenge or tries to find the backdoor out.

#3. Will The Street Profits continue their feud against The Usos following the MITB controversy?

The Street Profits lost controversially at MITB

The Street Profits have gotten the better of The Usos during most of their feud since last month. Both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have one victory each over Jey and Jimmy Uso, respectively.

However, that didn't matter at Money in the Bank, as The Usos managed to retain the title and are now just two weeks away from completing a full year as tag team champions.

The win wasn't legitimate, as Angelo Dawkins had his shoulder up while he was being pinned. This was seen in the replay and was a clear move to continue their feud.

Will we see the two teams continue their rivalry heading into SummerSlam, or will there be a third or even fourth team entering the mix?

#2. Will Becky Lynch and Asuka begin the conclusion of their feud?

Asuka and Becky Lynch have had a great rivalry in the last couple of months

Becky Lynch has been feuding with Asuka since late April 2022. The Empress of Tomorrow returned after nine months away and has been a constant thorn in Lynch's side.

The two have also traded victories against each other, as Asuka is now 2-1 against Becky Lynch in their singles matches on RAW. Their feud has poured over into the RAW Women's Title match and even the MITB ladder match.

However, neither woman managed to get the job done by dethroning Bianca Belair or securing the MITB briefcase. With the summer set to mark nearly a year since Lynch's return, will the two women continue their feud on RAW and conclude it at SummerSlam?

#1. Bobby Lashley begins another All Mighty title reign

The All Mighty Era resumes on Monday Night RAW. Another premium live event saw another victory for Bobby Lashley. Only this time, it was for the United States Championship.

It marked Lashley's third US Title reign and his ninth championship in WWE. He continues to rack up accolades while being one of the company's biggest and most popular superstars.

So who will be next for The All Mighty United States Champion? Lashley enters RAW this week, seeking out a new challenge for the summer.

