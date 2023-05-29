Welcome to the RAW after Night of Champions 2023 Preview. The big night in Saudi Arabia is over, and Monday Nights finally has a top title again. We'll get into that later, and that certainly is the most important talking point, but right now, more things are going on.

The road to Money in the Bank begins as we have an entire month without a premium live event. But it will be interesting to see how things begin to build up as all roads lead to London.

This is what you have to look forward to on RAW tonight!

#5. What will be the aftermath of Cody Rhodes' brutal match against Brock Lesnar?

Very few were surprised at the outcome of this match

Cody Rhodes is now 1-1 with Brock Lesnar after getting decimated at Night of Champions 2023. It shouldn't come as a surprise that it happened, since Cody Rhodes went into the match after everybody, including Triple H, insisted that he didn't compete.

The cast turned into a weapon for The American Nightmare, but his arm injury proved too much as it was a kimura that made him pass out, giving the victory to Lesnar.

While we wouldn't be surprised if Cody Rhodes entered the Money in the Bank ladder match, it seems unlikely given the circumstances and his storyline injury. However, we still expect him to be on RAW in some form or the other.

#4. The odds stack up against Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch at Night of Champions 2023 thanks to the recently-debuted RAW star Zoey Stark. The 29-year-old made her loyalty to Trish Stratus known when she emerged from under the ring and busted Becky Lynch's face open - allowing Stratus to pick up the win.

The alliance between the legend and the 29-year-old begins, but for Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark presents one more obstacle. This is a feud that will continue on RAW and we expect it to go on until SummerSlam 2023.

#3. The road to London and MITB begins on RAW!

The road to Money in the Bank 2023 begins! London is the destination this time, and WWE has jumped from Inglewood to Puerto Rico to Saudi Arabia. The International expansion will see WWE go to London this time in an already sold-out O2 Arena.

We know that there are two MITB qualifiers on SmackDown as Lacey Evans takes on Zelina Vega and Montez Ford takes on the rising LA Knight.

Damian Priest is rumored to be one of the stars who will be in the match, which is fantastic news because he deserves it. We will start to see the stage being set for what is now considered one of WWE's most important shows in a calendar year.

#2. Rhea Ripley seeks a new title challenger

The enforcer picked up a dominant win at Night of Champions

Rhea Ripley was always expected to retain the SmackDown Women's title at Night of Champions 2023. But nobody expected it to happen in a measly 69 seconds - let alone against Natalya on her BIRTHDAY.

We're not sure who is next for the eradicator, but we can only hope that she and Asuka finally have a title swap after Bianca Belair lost the title at Night of Champions 2023.

#1. Seth Rollins begins his reign as the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins is the World Freakin' Champion

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the new and first-ever World Heavyweight Champion of the new lineage. Rollins, after four long years, is once again the face of Monday Night RAW.

The red brand is finally going to have a world champion again, and we are eagerly anticipating to see who emerges as his first challenger, who we presume he will face at Money in the Bank 2023.

