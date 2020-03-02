RAW Preview- 2 Title matches, Former WWE NXT Champions in a mouth-watering clash

What update does Phoenix have on the status of Edge?

This is going to be one of those episodes of RAW that you just cannot afford to miss out on, ladies and gentlemen. And this is because not only is this the fallout episode of WWE RAW after Super ShowDown, but it is also a very important episode of the Red brand as we head towards the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Of course, WWE Elimination Chamber is only a prelude to WrestleMania and everything that happens on this week's episode of RAW will have serious WrestleMania implications. So, with that in mind, here's a small preview to get you all geared up for the action on this week's show.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you're kicked about from this week's episode. I would love to hear your take and your thoughts about the same, dear reader.

So, with that said, here is what you can look forward to.

#5 Surprise challenger for the WWE 24/7 Championship

Who will step up to the plate to challenge Moss?

Riddick Moss was a very interesting part of the NXT landscape but he's slowly making a name for himself on RAW as the 24/7 Champion. While he is scheduled to be part of a 24/7 Championship match on RAW this week, one wonders who it is that will challenge the Champion. One wonders if it will be someone who has previously been a part of the title picture such as Jinder Mahal, that could potentially show up to claim his prize again.

One of the oddest things about the whole scenario is that 24/7 Championship matches are being resolved in the ring and not all over the arena like it once was and one wonders what the reason may be.

