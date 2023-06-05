Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. Last week, we saw the build-up to Money in the Bank 2023 begin, and the road to London continues tonight. You won't be surprised to learn that a large chunk of the episode will revolve around the upcoming Premium Live Event, but it will be exciting nonetheless.

It's going to be an action-packed episode and not one that you want to miss. Here's what you have to look forward to on the red brand tonight:

#5. Becky Lynch faces Sonya Deville in a MITB Qualifier on RAW

Becky Lynch has a Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark problem on her hands. During her Night of Champions 2023 match, the recently drafted Zoey Stark emerged from under the ring to attack Becky and align herself with Trish Stratus.

On the RAW after NoC 2023, the duo once again attacked "The Man" to make their stance clear. It would be a shock, but it's highly likely that Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus will get involved to help Sonya Deville defeat Becky Lynch to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder ladder match.

#4. Natalya faces Zoey Stark in a MITB Qualifier

Zoey Stark will face a legend in Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. It seems to be a rather obvious outcome in this case.

With Natalya having lost to Rhea Ripley at NoC in just 69 seconds, she isn't in an excellent position to get back on track and gain a spot in the MITB ladder match. Expect Zoey Stark to pick up the W.

#3. Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest

The open challenge was accepted

Seth Rollins will have his first televised defense of the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW this week as his open challenge was accepted by Damian Priest.

Rollins and the man who he beat to win the World Title, AJ Styles, defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day last week on RAW. This week, it will be The Visionary all by himself in his first title defence.

Some believe that WWE is making a mistake by having Rollins defend the new title for the first time on a rather random episode of RAW. That, however, is open to debate.

#2. What is Cody Rhodes' next step?

Cody Rhodes had some harsh words for The Beast Incarnate

Cody Rhodes' focus is still on Brock Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate defeated him at NoC to make it 1-1 between them. Despite passing out, despite the injury, and despite everything that has happened, Rhodes is more focused than ever on getting back at Brock Lesnar.

It seems like he isn't targeting Money in the Bank this time around, and it will be interesting to see what will develop in this story tonight and in the coming weeks.

#1. Will Imperium emerge as the next Tag Team Title contenders?

Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser defeated The Alpha Academy last week

Last week on RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were confronted by the Imperium trio of Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and the IC Champion Gunther.

Along with Matt Riddle, they defeated Imperium a couple of weeks ago. But last week, Vinci and Kaiser defeated Alpha Academy to seemingly make their presence known. Imperium might challenge the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions or some developments might take place to set the two teams for a match for the titles.

With Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's roles in The Bloodline story now finished, is this what is next for them on the red brand?

