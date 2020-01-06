RAW Preview: 3-time World Champion in big US Title match, unexpected heel to challenge Brock Lesnar? (January 6th, 2020)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview Published Jan 06, 2020

Seth Rollins with AoP

Welcome to the first edition of RAW Preview in 2020! We concluded an incredible 2019 with the dramatic wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. As you may have already realized, that didn't exactly go as planned. Then again, we can't remember a single wedding that went well in WWE except for that of Miss Elizabeth and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

2019 was undoubtedly an interesting year for Monday Night RAW with a lot of changes. The arrival of Paul Heyman as a backstage figure appeared to drastically change the direction of things and soon enough, we'll be reaping the benefits of weekly viewership with some incredible programming.

The first episode of RAW this year is going to be a big one that you shouldn't miss by any means. There's a big return, two big title matches and things are going to heat up now as we kickstart the road to the Royal Rumble 2020 - which in turn, is where the road to WrestleMania starts. Here's what you need to look forward to tonight!

#6. The RAW Tag Team titles are on the line in a Triple Threat bout

A big challenge!

The RAW Tag Team title scene kicks off the decade with a lot of momentum on its side. Currently, the title picture is a triangle with The Viking Raiders reigning on the top as Champions. However, their unparalleled dominance has been put into question after The OC defeated them on two different occasions - being the only team in WWE to do so since their NXT debut.

The Street Profits, however, have beaten The OC twice and find themselves with a big opportunity. It's going to be an intense battle as The Viking Raiders are now in the most jeopardy they've ever been in since signing with WWE.

