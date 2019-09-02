RAW Preview: 3-Time World Champion returns, Top babyface injured ahead of KOTR match

Tensions keep rising...

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! We're at the penultimate episode of RAW before WWE Clash of Champions 2019 and as stated above - tensions keep rising. It has been a rather interesting couple of weeks in the main event scene.

For one, the two men who are supposed to face each other in the main event of WWE Clash of Champions find themselves in a rather odd partnership - one that's bonded by the RAW Tag Team Championship.

As for the King of the Ring tournament, the first round is officially complete and tonight, we'll be tackling the quarter-finals from the RAW end of things, but it may be more interesting than you realize.

As for the women's division, Sasha Banks continues to gain momentum in a big way following her in-ring return last week. We even saw the formation of a brand new tag team in Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Without further ado, let's take a look into this week's RAW and what you need to anticipate heading in!

#5. Ricochet looks to displace Samoa Joe to step ahead in King of The Ring

Ricochet takes on an old foe

It's been a couple of months now since Ricochet won the United States Championship. The man he defeated? Samoa Joe, of course. It's been a while since the two locked horns and The Samoan Submission Machine will look to get revenge on Ricochet to progress to the King of the Ring tournament semi-final, where he may face either Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin.

Things are certainly going to get interesting and barring Ali vs Buddy Murphy, this has been the most interesting match in the tournament so far. With that said, we expect the up-and-coming King Ricochet to truly cement his name and pick up the win to move one step closer to glory.

