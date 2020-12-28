RAW Preview: 4 contenders for Drew McIntyre's WWE title, Popular babyface to finally turn heel? (December 28th, 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the final RAW of 2020, and we end the year on a high. While RAW hasn't been great in the last couple of weeks, we expect a big ending to what has turned out to be the most unique year in WWE history. Let's get right into it:

#5 What lies ahead for Drew McIntyre on RAW?

Drew McIntyre trying to be the peacemaker

Drew McIntyre has been surrounded by allies and foes in the build to TLC and post that as well. He defeated AJ Styles at TLC along with The Miz failing to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

On RAW, his allies have been Keith Lee and his old friend Sheamus. On the other side, he has still had to deal with AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison. However, the last episode of RAW was chaotic for him, with Keith Lee and Sheamus constantly at odds with each other.

The main event of RAW saw the team of McIntyre, Lee, and Sheamus defeat Styles, The Miz, and Morrison. But after that, Sheamus hit Keith Lee with the Brogue Kick. Drew McIntyre was perplexed, but not surprised.

Despite the three being allies, there is a lot of tension brewing. We fully expect that to continue on RAW. It appears as though Drew McIntyre potentially has four WWE title contenders on RAW - AJ Styles, The Miz, Sheamus, and Keith Lee.

Sheamus is expected to turn on Drew McIntyre in a matter of time, but not just yet. Keith Lee has been looming around as well, and AJ Styles and The Miz aren't done just yet.

We're not sure how it will work out, but it's going to be interesting to see who emerges as Drew McIntyre's next title challenger.