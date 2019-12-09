RAW Preview: 4-time Champion to make a huge return, Big title change before TLC? (December 9th, 2019)

A crazy episode awaits

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the go-home show to WWE TLC 2019 this Sunday and it's going to be an exciting one. As you probably figured out by now, there are no matches announced for TLC from the RAW side. As of this writing, there have been three overall matches announced for the PPV and they've been from the SmackDown brand.

That doesn't mean that there's nothing planned, of course, and if anything, RAW has been the more exciting and talked-about brand in the three-week build from Survivor Series to TLC 2019.

Tonight is going to feature a lot of exciting segments, including a title match, a live divorce, and so much more. This could end up being one of the runaway episodes of the year as 2019 comes to a quick close.

Without dragging on much further, here's what you need to look forward to on RAW.

#5. Will Andrade's winning streak continue?

A rising star

It's no secret that Andrade is one of WWE's hottest prospects overall and is a superstar who the company will look forward to promoting heavily once he reaches a certain level. The Mexican is coming to his own following a recent string of wins that has turned into a winning streak of its own.

We expect him to be featured tonight in a match against a different opponent. Last week, he took on Eric Young and defeated the former Sanity member decisively. His confidence is growing and it appears as though it should only be a matter of time before he begins to challenge for a title.

Who will Andrade face this week and will anyone be able to stop him? Many have wondered whether it's time for Andrade to take a step up in competition and the answer could very well be "yes".

