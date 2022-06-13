RAW Preview: 4-time world champion a new favorite to win Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell rematch to end with different result?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're only a little over half a month away from Money in the Bank 2022, which is one of the most crucial shows of the calendar year.

A lot happened on RAW last week, perhaps a little too much to process. But a happening episode is nothing to complain about, and that's what fans will be hoping for this week as we see the build-up to MITB. We may also see the fallout of some crucial storylines.

Let's begin with Seth Rollins and the aftermath of his attack on Cody Rhodes last week:

#5. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins to address his attack on Cody Rhodes on RAW

The four-time world champion brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes last week

Last week on RAW, Cody Rhodes returned as a hero. He was given a standing ovation for his courageous performance at Hell in a Cell, where he emerged victorious against Seth Rollins despite being injured.

While he made his intentions clear for Money in the Bank 2022, all of that would come crashing down as Seth Rollins attacked him from behind. Rhodes was ruled out of programming in storyline, as it was later confirmed that he underwent a successful surgery just a few days ago.

Rhodes will potentially be out for the rest of the year, and Rollins will likely target the Money in the Bank briefcase. Because of the position he is in, don't be surprised to see the former world champion emerge as an instant favorite to capture the briefcase again after eight years.

#4. Kevin Owens to challenge Ezekiel in a Hell in a Cell rematch

Ezekiel fooled Kevin Owens into getting a rematch

Last week on RAW, Kevin Owens was all smiles as he had just come off a win over Ezekiel at Hell in a Cell. Elias' brother came out and Owens tried to force him to admit that he was Elias. Zeke said he would accept Owens' claims if the latter gave him a rematch on RAW the following week.

Owens agreed, and the match was made official, and Ezekiel "admitted" that he was Elias, only to backtrack by stating that he fooled Kevin Owens.

This week, the two are set to face off in a rematch from Hell in a Cell, and we could possibly see a different outcome with Ezekiel picking up the win.

#3. The Usos to begin a new feud on RAW

A splash to secure title contention

Last week, The Usos faced The Street Profits in a championship contender's match. With RK-Bro now out of contention to challenge Jimmy and Jay, new contenders were necessary.

The Street Profits proved to be exactly that and more, as the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins successfully defeated The Usos to earn a title shot. There is no word as to when they will get their opportunity, but Money in the Bank could be when it happens.

What will The Usos have to say to The Street Profits following their defeat? We could find out this week on RAW.

#2. Bobby Lashley to continue his feud with United States Champion Theory

Theory @_Theory1 ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY 😤 https://t.co/o6oX3aQUT1

Although Bobby Lashley seemed to call for a world title shot at Hell in a Cell, Riddle will be the next in line to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

But what about The All Mighty? Following his stunning performance against Omos and MVP at Hell in a Cell, it looks like he will still be vying for gold.

It's just not the gold that he originally targeted. Last week, in a slightly surprising move, US Champion Theory confronted Bobby Lashley and had a muscle flex-off, which he lost.

What will happen when the young star and veteran Lashley go face-to-face. once again?

#1. What's in store for The New Judgment Day?

The biggest shock of the week happened on the latest episode on RAW when Edge announced that Finn Balor was the newest member of The Judgment Day. Admittedly, it seemed underwhelming at first when it all happened, but the story began to unfold once Damian Priest told Edge that he was surplus to requirements in the faction.

The new Finn Balor-led Judgment Day took Edge out and made it clear that they were heading in a different direction. Rhea Ripley would go on to win the the main event by defeating Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. to become Bianca Belair's next challenger at Money in the Bank.

Will The Judgment Day continue to assert their dominance on RAW under their new leader? Or will Edge emerge to contain his former allies?

