RAW Preview: AJ Styles in dream match, huge plans for Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 1.16K // 24 Jun 2019, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Men!

So it's the first episode of Monday Night RAW after WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 and what a pay-per-view it was! There were some mixed reactions but we have to say that as a whole, the PPV was solid from start to finish.

Even when the main event itself wasn't great, the spectacle of it all was really something to take in. As you probably know, the night ended with the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch standing tall on RAW.

There was only one title change on the PPV but what a change that was! Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe to become the new United States Champion. As for Drew McIntyre, he was handily defeated by Roman Reigns, who overcame the odds and beat The Scottish Psychopath once again.

RAW's Alexa Bliss was defeated by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley while the main event scene took a whole new turn! Join us and see what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight!

#5. A 2-on-1 handicap match awaits Roman Reigns

The Big Dog took to the sky

Roman Reigns had a really rough night at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019. On more than one occasion, he was on the verge of defeating Drew McIntyre, only to get caught by Shane McMahon, who did everything in his power to prevent Reigns from winning.

It got worse and worse but Reigns relented and fed off the energy of the WWE Universe, who was fully behind him. A frustrated Shane McMahon stated in an interview backstage that tonight on RAW, Roman Reigns will have to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

He's beaten McIntyre but he's yet to pin The Prodigal Son Shane McMahon. Will Roman Reigns finally get one over Shane?

1 / 5 NEXT