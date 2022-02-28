RAW Preview: Champion to finally turn heel after 1 year, 24-year veteran to answer Edge's challenge?

Welcome to the final episode of RAW for February. With Brock Lesnar carrying the WWE Championship into his feud with Roman Reigns, it's up to the rest of the roster to create all the buzz for the Show of Shows.

There is going to be one big title match this week that could impact the road to WrestleMania — one that is quickly winding down. We're only a little over a month away from the Grandest Stage of Them All, and things are heating up on the red brand.

Here's what you need to look forward to on an action-packed episode of RAW:

#5. Damian Priest defends the United States title in a crucial match on RAW

Damian Priest defeated Shelton Benjamin in a decent match on RAW last week. He praised Benjamin for stepping up but demanded a higher level of competition. Out came Finn Balor, who hasn't had too much momentum since his move to Monday nights.

However, he has maintained his status and was the first person to come out and answer Priest's challenge. It was soon made official for the episode on February 28th. In the final episode of this month, we could see a crucial turning point on the road to WrestleMania.

Damian Priest has been the longest-reining United States Champion since Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) held it for 351 days between 2012 and 2013. It's certainly an impressive feat, and he might be one of the best United States Champions since John Cena in 2015.

Many have tried to follow in Cena's footsteps with the open challenge system, but none could make it work like the 16-time World Champion. Damian Priest is the closest that we've gotten.

However, since late October 2021, we've seen a darker version of the champion. AAnd for a while now, he has snapped on certain instances, with the commentators referring it as him "unleashing the Damian". It's a dark place that he tries to avoid going to, and one that uses less thinking and more destroying.

There is a lot of potential for this other side of Damian Priest, and it's inevitable that we will see him snap soon.

The question is whether Finn Balor will be the unfortunate victim. Priest is expected to retain the title. However, if he doesn't, he could snap and turn heel, extending the program with the Irishman.

#4. Edge will seek an answer for WrestleMania on RAW

Last week on RAW, Edge returned. Usually, when The Rated-R Superstar is back, there's a target and a plan. However, he won't be competing for the world title this year, nor will anybody else besides Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

With that said, the match that Edge competes in at WrestleMania is arguably as important as any top title match. With the number of part-time legends reducing, there is a lot of prestige in facing a superstar like the four-time WWE Champion.

While 2020 saw a successful return and a couple of good matches against Randy Orton, he truly stepped it up in 2021. Edge won the Royal Rumble for the second time, main evented WrestleMania, challenged for the Universal Championship and won a feud of the year series against Seth Rollins.

2022 started off with a bang as he successfully teamed up with his wife, Beth Phoenix, to take out The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble. He is now seeking a new challenger for WrestleMania. The obvious answer seems to be AJ Styles — the 24-year-veteran and WWE Grand Slam Champion, who recently re-signed with the company for another three years.

The dream match could finally become a reality in just over a month!

#3. Will The Mysterios get retribution against The Miz on RAW?

The Miz @mikethemiz Get yourself a tag team partner like @loganpaul … oh wait, you can’t Get yourself a tag team partner like @loganpaul … oh wait, you can’t 😎 https://t.co/s30aB2KbUm

Soon after losing to "The Grit Couple", The Miz began a new feud on RAW - against The Mysterios. While it was long-rumored that The Mysterios would begin a break-up storyline very soon, it seems like the plan was postponed after WWE got the opportunity to secure Logan Paul for a match at WrestleMania.

Logan Paul made his first appearance on RAW since the night after SummerSlam 2022, and he made a big impact. Last year, he was at ringside as Sami Zayn lost to Kevin Owens. Paul proceeded to take a stunner from Owens as well.

This year, The Miz teased a suitable partner to take on The Mysterios, and Logan Paul is the man for the job. The two-time WWE Champion and the YouTube star would assault the father-son duo on RAW as their match for WrestleMania was made official.

The Mysterios will be seeking retribution this week, although we aren't sure if Logan Paul will be appearing. Does The Miz finally have The Mysterios' number? Or will they get their revenge?

#2. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch to continue the war of words on RAW?

Bianca Belair's pursuit for the gold continues on RAW. It's another year and another successful road to WrestleMania for The EST Of WWE. While she didn't win the Women's Royal Rumble for the second year in a row, she managed to secure her ticket to WrestleMania via the Elimination Chamber.

Her opponent? None other than Becky Lynch — the woman who beat her in 26 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Many called the incident a fluke, and Bianca Belair's further attempts proved that it was, in fact, just that.

However, Belair had to go to the back of the line between November and February before finally cementing her place as the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Expect the feud to intensify with a war of words.

Lynch is a fighting champion, but she doesn't seem to be against Belair despite her win against WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently.

Will Bianca Belair have another great week with another incredible victory? Find out tonight!

#1. The RAW Tag Team Championship feud a week ahead of the big title match

For the longest time, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens feuded with each other. It was arguably the best match on the entire 2-day WrestleMania 36 card as well.

Last week, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated RK-Bro and were added to the RAW Tag Team title match.

The bout is now only a week away, and it will be interesting to see how the newly-formed tag team adapts against two fairly established ones.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Anirudh