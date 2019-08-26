RAW Preview: Champion vs Champion match, 3 title changes take place off-screen (August 26th, 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 984 // 26 Aug 2019, 20:02 IST

Champions!

We're off the heels of an extremely interesting episode of Monday Night RAW. We did, of course, end last week with a rather incredible sight - Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman as RAW Tag Team Champions.

Strowman has surprisingly come to Rollins' aid despite clearly being interested in the title. It certainly helps that Rollins feels he's a deserving contender, but if they are RAW Tag Team Champions, that means that both will have to wrestle at least twice in the coming PPV.

We are, of course, talking about the WWE Clash of Champions 2019 PPV. The big PPV is coming up soon. This is the third last week before the PPV, so it'll be interesting to see how things accelerate.

Perhaps the biggest attraction of RAW this week and even last is the King of the Ring tournament. Tonight, it's all set to continue and we'll get a clearer picture of who is going forward to round #2.

The women's division has also been on fire and here is what you need to look forward to this coming RAW!

#5 Bayley takes on Nikki Cross

Stemming from last week

Last week on SmackDown Live, The Queen Charlotte Flair had requested to be on A Moment of Bliss. To nobody's surprise, the tension escalated and it was only a matter of time before things reached its boiling point.

However, that only happened when Bayley came out and accepted Charlotte Flair's challenge to a match at Clash of Champions. She then proceeded to shove the 9-time champion down and this week, we're all set to witness a champion vs champion match.

What does Nikki Cross have to do with it? Well, not much apart from the fact that she was a witness to the whole thing. Will Alexa Bliss' presence help Cross beat Bayley or will The Hugger prevail?

