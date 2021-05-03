RAW Preview: Dream match to end in controversy, Suspended star to get a Title shot?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It wasn't the best few weeks of RAW post-WrestleMania, but tonight's episode promises to deliver, with some mouth-watering match-ups, including potentially two rematches from WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania Backlash is getting closer, and WWE needs to pick up the pace to catch up with SmackDown - which has undoubtedly been better before and after WrestleMania.

WWE has that opportunity this week on RAW, and this is what you should be looking forward to:

#5. Bobby Lashley will battle either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman on RAW

Braun Strowman

Last week's episode of RAW resulted in a big change to the WWE Title match at WrestleMania Backlash. Braun Strowman argued that he hadn't technically lost the number one contender's match since Drew McIntyre pinned Randy Orton.

It allowed little space for Strowman to make his case for a WWE Title shot - something he vowed he would get before WrestleMania. But after a chaotic start to RAW, Strowman would have his opportunity.

Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event thanks to chaos at ringside. He pinned the two-time WWE Champion and was officially added to the World Title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bobby Lashley was anything but happy about it, but he's back to work this week on RAW. In an interesting announcement for RAW, it was revealed that Bobby Lashley will either face Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania rematch, or he will face Braun Strowman.

Advertisement

We're not sure why WWE hasn't decided who he will face on RAW, but Braun Strowman seems like the obvious pick, especially since Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley was the WrestleMania WWE Title match.

However, the dream match is likely to end in controversy on RAW, as those kinds of finishes have been happening more regularly. It could also be WWE's way of protecting both Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

1 / 3 NEXT