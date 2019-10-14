RAW Preview: Huge replacement in #1 pick match due to injury, unexpected brand switch to happen at start? (14th October 2019)

The draft continues!

Welcome to a special edition of Monday Night RAW Preview! This week, we conclude the WWE Draft 2019. The first half occurred on SmackDown this past Friday and things were certainly shaken up a bit.

We'll see tonight just how much things shape up and we have a much bigger pool of superstars to draft from this time around. We had four official rounds on Friday, of which one spot was wasted because Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross were drafted separately. Either way, tonight will truly determine the direction of things as the year eventually concludes.

It's going to be interesting to see how things turn out and whether USA Network or FOX bidded and got the better end of the deal with the draft. We have a slight feeling that FOX will end up getting the better roster, but it's hard to say. Either way, here's what you need to look forward to in the draft!

#5. Becky Lynch takes on Charlotte Flair to determine the #1 pick of the night

The two women face off again?

We've had a big replacement in the opening match of the night. SmackDown kicked us off last week with a good match between Seth Rollins (RAW) and Roman Reigns (SmackDown). We were originally supposed to get Becky Lynch (RAW) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown) to determine the #1 pick but due to a tailbone injury, Banks has been pulled from the match and according to reports, has been replaced by Charlotte Flair.

This is going to be interesting assuming that it's true. Flair wasn't drafted yet as she falls into the second draft pool and Becky Lynch was the overall #1 draft pick - a big money spot. We predict that The Man will pick up the win, once again giving RAW the first pick.

