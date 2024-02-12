It's the penultimate episode of RAW to the 2024 Elimination Chamber. In less than two weeks, WWE stars will be taking a flight across the world to Perth, Australia, where a select few superstars will secure their ticket to WrestleMania 40.

We're in the thick of WrestleMania season, and on SmackDown, a 12-man tournament was announced to determine the six participants of the Men's Elimination Chamber match to determine Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A lot of matches on RAW tonight will be Elimination Chamber qualifiers, but we're also going to see a few other key stories play out. So here's what to expect tonight:

#6. LA Knight faces Ivar in an Elimination Chamber qualifier on RAW

Will the megastar make it to Perth?

LA Knight is set to make a rare RAW appearance in an effort to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. After failing to win the Undisputed Universal Championship again at Royal Rumble, he was announced as one of the 12 men in the mini-tournament.

He faces a daunting task in the form of one-half of The Viking Raiders - the 304 lb star Ivar. It's going to be an interesting match-up, with Valhalla's influence likely expected to play a big role. However, LA Knight will be the favorite to walk out victorious.

#5. The fallout of the WrestleMania XL Press Conference

All everybody's been talking about is the WrestleMania XL Press Conference this past Friday, where The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, and The American Nightmare chose to face Roman Reigns again.

We even got an epic WrestleMania teaser, which makes it look like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are on a collision course to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. There's no match as such confirmed yet, but it's clear that these are the four stars that WrestleMania will revolve around.

SmackDown featured none of the four stars we mentioned, but RAW will most certainly feature Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Apart from just the fallout of that, Cody Rhodes was attacked last week by Drew McIntyre after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. This could set up a mini-feud between former WWE Champion McIntyre and The American Nightmare.

#4. Liv Morgan faces Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

Will the returning Liv Morgan secure a ticket to the Elimination Chamber?

Liv Morgan has earned her way into the hearts of fans, with the former SmackDown Women's Champion being one of the fan favorites of the women's division and arguably all of WWE.

She was once again the runner-up of the Women's Royal Rumble, but that isn't going to stop her momentum as she looks to take the longer route to potentially face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

She faces one of the most underrated stars of the women's division, Zoey Stark, in hopes of securing her ticket to Perth for the Elimination Chamber.

#3. The New Day and Jey Uso face Imperium in a six-man tag team match

Can Jey Uso earn an Intercontinental title shot?

Last week on RAW, Jey Uso confronted Intercontinental Champion Gunther to let his intentions be known. Jey Uso has vowed that 2024 will be the year he finally becomes a singles Champion, and there's no better way to do that than by beating the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Jey will team up with two allies tonight as he and The New Day face the Imperium trio of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

Can Jey Uso pull off the biggest shock of the year so far by pinning Champion Gunther? Or will a pin on Kaiser or Vinci be enough to earn him a shot at the Intercontinental title?

#2. R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh

R-Truth still hasn't gotten the memo on the fact that he isn't an official part of The Judgment Day. He keeps getting beaten down and assumes that it's a part of the initiation process.

R-Truth's presence at ringside saw JD McDonagh lose to The Miz, and there's no superstar who hates the 52-year-old legend more than McDonagh.

He will look to get one over R-Truth in what should be a banger of a match on RAW.

#1. Bobby Lashley vs. "Big" Bronson Reed in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

Will the Australian star pull off an upset?

This could be a tough one to call. It goes without saying that SmackDown's Bobby Lashley is the favorite heading into his clash of behemoths with "Big" Bronson Reed. But with a chance to compete in the Elimination Chamber in his home country of Australia, Reed might be more determined than ever.

The WWE Universe will be behind Bobby Lashley, but a win for Bronson Reed could be huge. It may just be his biggest victory in a very long time.

