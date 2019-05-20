RAW Preview: Lesnar to get destroyed by former rival, big title change?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 9.47K // 20 May 2019, 20:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is the rivalry done for good, or just beginning?

It's the RAW after Money in the Bank and boy, is it a highly-anticipated one! We have to address the elephant in the room - which is, of course, Brock Lesnar as Mr. Money in the Bank. Sami Zayn was assaulted and hung upside down backstage, with the assailant unknown after Braun Strowman denied it.

As it turned out, Brock Lesnar was the eigth member. The match proceeded one member short, but Lesnar walked in at the end and walked out as Mr. Money in the Bank. There's a whole lot of things that happened on the RAW and SmackDown side, but since tonight is RAW, we'll be focusing on that only.

Here's what to expect from RAW tonight.

#5. Brock Lesnar to show up, but he won't be alone

Brock Lesnar's actions could have adverse consequences

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe in every possible way when he unexpectedly became Mr. Money in the Bank. He's expected to turn up on RAW tonight, though there's absolutely no guarantee of that happening.

In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if Lesnar just no-showed until SummerSlam. It's like he always needs to hold something hostage - whether it's a title or a briefcase. Either way, we fully expect Lesnar to show up tonight, but he won't be alone.

And we don't just mean Paul Heyman. We mean Braun Strowman. We mean potentially even Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. It makes sense for them to come out and try to destroy Lesnar - particularly Strowman.

One thing is for sure - if Brock Lesnar does show up to work, there's going to be a whole lot of chaos. No amount of referees, backstage agent or security in the world will be enough to stop them.

1 / 5 NEXT