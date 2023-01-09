Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the second episode of 2023, and we began the year with a bang last week. Two crucial title matches happened, which saw no title changes but will undoubtedly have a fallout.

This month is all about building to the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome, and we fully expect more participants to announce their entry and some qualifying matches.

But there is a lot more than just that to look forward to. Keep reading to find out:

#5. Alexa Bliss to explain her actions on RAW this week

What has overtaken Alexa Bliss?

Last week on RAW, we finally got the highly-anticipated Women's title match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss. While things were going well, a masked figure sitting in the audience and the Firefly logo on the Titantron made Alexa Bliss go berserk.

She assaulted the referee and got herself disqualified before launching a brutal attack on the RAW Women's Champion. When Alexa Bliss was asked why she lost control later on in the show, she argued that she gained control instead.

With the feud being far from over, what will be the fallout on RAW?

#4. Is something brewing amidst the Bloodline chaos?

The Bloodline has been hijacking RAW regularly and disrupting the order of things. Adam Pearce, an authority figure of both the red and blue brands, has seemingly stepped in to take action.

Last week, when Damage CTRL was making their way to the ring, Pearce was spotted having a conversation with MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. If that wasn't a big enough tease for The Hurt Business reuniting, you might recall that Pearce mentioned that it was a matter of when Bobby Lashley would return after getting fired.

Is The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline inevitable?

#3. What's next for The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day wasn't present on the first RAW of 2023, but we saw a glimpse of what has been happening to Dominik Mysterio. In an outright hilarious segment, Dominik claimed that prison changed him - wearing a white vest and seemingly acting like a hybrid of late legends Eddie Guerrero and Razor Ramon.

This "change" occurred from Dom being in a prison county for a few hours before Rhea Ripley bailed him out. The Judgment Day has been getting a lot of praise lately, so what will 2023 bring for them upon their return?

#2. What will be the fallout of Austin Theory's US Title defense on RAW?

What awaits the US Champion?

Last week in an epic main event on RAW, Austin Theory retained the United States Championship against Seth Rollins. While the win only came as a result of a knee injury to Rollins and the referee being knocked out.

Theory did what he had to do and hit a low blow on The Visionary before eventually picking up the win. With Rollins seemingly behind him, who is next for the 25-year-old United States Champion?

#1. Will Becky Lynch get her redemption against Damage CTRL?

Big Time Becks has suffered back-to-back defeats

While Damage CTRL have lost a lot since their formation at SummerSlam 2022, they surprisingly got the better of Becky Lynch. In the second-last episode of 2022, Bayley defeated Becky Lynch.

Last week, The Man asked for a rematch, but she was put up against Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. While she didn't have a tag team partner and made it a handicap match.

Mia Yim would make a surprise appearance to join Becky Lynch, but it wasn't enough, and the duo suffered a defeat. Will Big Time Becks finally get the better of Damage CTRL this week?

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes