RAW Preview: Popular Tag Team could finally reunite after 6 weeks; champion to suffer controversial loss again?

RAW last week wasn't the strongest episode, but we still have two editions left until SummerSlam 2021. The red brand is building up to the biggest pay-per-view of the summer, and it should be interesting to see how things play out. This is the penultimate episode of RAW before SummerSlam 2021.

There are a few big questions about some of the stories that will unfold tonight. Who will stand tall? Who will gain the most momentum heading into SummerSlam? Are there any superstars who will stumble on the road to the biggest party of the summer?

Here's what you need to look forward to tonight on RAW.

#5. What will happen with Riddle on RAW?

Last week on RAW, Riddle faced one of the tallest superstars in WWE history - Omos. Unfortunately, the result was always going to be predictable. The giant Omos, who may not be as technically gifted and proficient, used his obvious size and strength advantage to beat Riddle, finishing him with a slam.

The big question is as to when Randy Orton is going to return to RAW. The last he was seen was on June 21st, 2021, where he failed to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Orton was expected to wrestle the following week on RAW against AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat 'Last Chance' match to determine the final RAW contestant for the Men's MITB ladder match, but Riddle took his place and lost.

AJ Styles and Omos, meanwhile, have been a bit dominant as the RAW Tag Team Champions. After ending their feud with The Viking Raiders, they've targeted Riddle for some reason.

The plan in place could still be AJ Styles & Omos vs RK-Bro at SummerSlam, but it's not known as of this writing as to why he's been away. One can only hope, however, that the August 9th episode of RAW will be when we see the 14-time world champion return. He could save Riddle and reunite with him after 1-and-a-half months.

